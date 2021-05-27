Sara Nelson
UKTV awards eight-figure media account to Havas Entertainment

The new contract has resulted in the ousting of Hearts & Science, which had held the business for 12 years.

UKTV: shows include Big Zuu’s Big Eats on Dave
UKTV has awarded its eight-figure media planning and buying account to Havas Entertainment following a review launched in February.

The agency replaces the incumbent, Omnicom’s Hearts & Science; its predecessor Rocket won the business in 2008.

Starcom and Total Media were also among those vying for the new contract, which will begin in July. 

UKTV director of media Alasdair Weddell said: “I was blown away by the level of creativity and innovative thinking demonstrated by all the agencies involved in our review process – we’re very fortunate to have such a strong media planning and buying sector in our industry.

As an entertainment specialist however, Havas Entertainment stood out as the agency best positioned to support UKTV in our next chapter due to the team’s expertise in turning viewers into fans.”  

Havas Entertainment “exists for brands like UKTV – like-minded specialists who understand the needs of fans and how to engage with them through a carefully crafted blend of media and creativity that goes way beyond ‘spots and space'”, Nick Wright, the agency's managing director, said.

Our experience so far has been highly collaborative, engaging and inspiring,” he added. It’s given us a clear understanding of UKTV’s business and their desires, which has enabled us to ‘bring out the best’ in what we do and is the perfect springboard to a fruitful, long-term partnership. We can’t wait to get stuck in.”

UKTV is part of BBC Studios and owns channels including Dave, Gold, W, Drama, Eden and Yesterday – spanning comedy, entertainment, natural history, factual and drama. 

