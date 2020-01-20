UKTV grows TV ad market share by 4%

UKTV, which owns Dave, Gold and W, grew its share of the total TV ad market by 4% year on year in 2019, from 7.5% to 7.8% for 2019, versus

The rise follows BBC Studios’ acquisition of seven of UKTV's channels in June last year. The other three were sold to Discovery.

UKTV said the rise was down to original programming and its video on demand channel UKTV Play. The company said 2019 was it’s "best year ever" for UKTV Originals with seven out of the top 10 programmes across the network. Among 16- to 34-year-olds, the UKTV Originals accounted for eight of the top 10 shows.

These shows included Taskmaster, Dad’s Army: The Lost Episodes, Dial M for Middlesbrough and Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

UKTV also said that its 16- to 34-year-old audience grew 14% year on year.

The broadcaster added that UKTV Play became its fastest growing brand with a 43% rise in year on year views and more than three million registered users by the end of the year.

Marcus Arthur, president of BBC Studios UK & Ireland and chief executive of UKTV, said: "We are a significant investor in British creativity and committed to working with new and established on and off-screen talent and producers, which has been demonstrated by our strong slate and success in 2019. We’ve more than doubled our development budget in the last 12 months and worked with nine new production partners.

"Our vibrant channel brands foster loyalty in an increasingly complex landscape and offer advertisers targeted reach and a safe environment for their ad campaigns. Looking ahead we are set for growth with ambitious plans for our original commissioning and innovation across video-on-demand.

"We are looking to operate on a worldwide scale, creating bold, ambitious shows building on our 2019 UKTV Original successes including Traces, Expedition with Steve Backshall, and new for 2020, We Hunt Together."