Added 3 hours ago
UKTV marketing chief Zoe Clapp exits

Clapp is leaving broadcaster after 15-year tenure.

Clapp: joined UKTV in 2005
UKTV chief marketing and communicatons officer Zoë Clapp is leaving after BBC Studios completed its takeover of the business this year. The broadcaster is looking for a replacement.

Under Clapp’s tenure, UKTV has grown its marcoms team to 90 people. Its commercial share of viewing has increased by 42%, revenues have risen by 66% and profit has nearly tripled.

Clapp joined the broadcaster in 2005 and was promoted to director of communications in 2012. She became the company’s first chief marketing officer in 2016.

She oversaw the strategic in-housing of creative functions, including the social media and online team, and off-air creative production function UKTV Creative. Clapp also led the commercialisation of UKTV Creative and extended UKTV’s relationship with Soho post-production house The Farm.

In 2017, Clapp engineered a cross-agency deal with Omnicom Media Group.  

Clapp’s team was recently chosen as in-house communications winner of Campaign sister title PRWeek’s Best Places to Work. She is heavily involved in the industry as a shareholder director at Thinkbox and a council member of ISBA.

"I’m exceptionally proud of my bright and talented teams who have made my work so rewarding and I give them heartfelt thanks for being such brilliant colleagues," Clapp said.

"We’ve created some great work, defied the market with our vision and brand-building, won some hefty awards and made our viewers, talent, clients and production partners happy with meticulously delivered campaigns."

UKTV chief executive Marcus Arthur said: "Zoë has made a massive mark on our brands, audiences and reputation in innovative ways over many years. These are all at the very heart of UKTV and she can rightly feel proud of her role in UKTV’s long run of success."

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek

