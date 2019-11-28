UKTV names marketing and innovation chief

UKTV has appointed Simon Michaelides as chief marketing and innovation officer, a newly created role.

Michaelides will begin in mid-December and lead the marketing, consumer communications, social and online, media, creative and innovation teams, including an area called content and product funding.

The announcement follows news last week that chief marketing and communications officer Zoë Clapp is leaving the company after 15 years.

Michaelides was previously chief transformation officer at UKTV and BBC Studios UK, where he was responsible for leading the post-acquisition integration and development of the combined UKTV and BBC Studios business.

Since joining in January 2012, he has held several roles at the company, including executive board marketing director and chief commercial officer, overseeing the company's third-party platform relationships and all commercial activity.

Before that, Michaelides spent 15 years in management consultancy and commercial marketing roles at Kantar Consulting, Procter & Gamble and Pepsi.

"Leveraging the combined capabilities of BBC Studios Distribution in the UK and UKTV by co-ordinating our brands, audiences and commercial innovation in this way opens up new opportunities that will allow us to drive growth and expand the commercial footprint of the business," Michaelides said.

He will report to UKTV chief executive Marcus Arthur, who said: "With new brands, products and audiences an increasingly important driver of success at UKTV, I felt it was essential to evolve our marketing and innovation activity to ensure strong and consistent growth.

"This includes UKTV’s content and product funding team, as well as opening new commercial revenue streams and partnerships."