UKTV’s Alibi hides brand message in 'perceptual installation'

Alibi, UKTV's crime drama channel, has unveiled an out-of-home campaign to bring its "More than meets the eye" positioning to life.

The perceptual installation consists of several blocks varying in height, from half a metre to 2.4 metres tall. Printed across several of these blocks is the message "More than meets the eye".

Members of the public are invited to walk around the build and find the "sweet spot" where the whole message can be seen. The special build also features information about Alibi shows and TV screens playing its showreel and other video assets.

A number of Alibi brand ambassadors will also be present at the special build sites, in order to create excitement and further immerse passers-by in the experience. The experience has been designed to drive buzz and fame for Alibi among a core audience of TV crime drama fans aged 45-plus and will be popping up in London, Birmingham and Manchester during weekends in March.

As part of the campaign, Alibi is harnessing out-of-home spots in close proximity to the special build, as well as launching three hero videos showcasing the installation, to be distributed on social channels. The campaign also includes activity across TV, VOD and social channels.

Havas Entertainment, UKTV's media planning and buying agency of record, delivered the project with out-of-home planning and execution by Talon Creative Solutions and the creation of the special build by Ambient Media.

Peter Allinson, head of design at UKTV, said: "To promote the Alibi channel's new brand proposition of 'more than meets the eye', we wanted to engage with the curiously minded fans of crime drama by creating a real-world experience that offers something unexpected and challenges their perspective.

"We developed a large installation using the optical illusion of anamorphic type that can only be seen and deciphered from a certain point and with a certain perspective. This installation allows people to engage and interact with our brand and was created as part of a wider campaign to show that on Alibi there is always more going on than meets the eye."

Alex Sherr, client partner, Havas Entertainment, added: "Partnering with UKTV, we wanted to create something that would not only be seen by our target audience but that would also get them talking. This eye-catching and unique out-of-home placement brings 'More than meets the eye' to life in a real-world environment, blurring the lines between art, experiential and outdoor."