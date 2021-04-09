UKTV's Dave releases flat-pack pub

UKTV's Dave has created a flat-pack pub to satisfy Brits who have found themselves unable to book a slot in a beer garden when pubs open next week (12 April).

Dave's Flat Pack Pub celebrates returning series Meet the Richardsons, which stars comedian Jon Richardson, who has his own pub The Dog & Bastard in the show.

Richardson stars in the demonstration video showcasing how to put together the buildable boozer.

The 15-piece home assembly kit made in partnership with online retailer Firebox was created following a Dave study of 2,000 adults which found that 53% of respondents were more excited about the long-awaited trip to the pub than reuniting with extended family.

The flat pack called "Dave's Barrel of Laughs" can be assembled in minutes and features a solid stained wood bar, realistic backdrop and two bar stools. All the materials have been weather treated, making the pub suitable for interior and exterior use.

Four prototypes of the pub can be won and a limited number are available to buy for £250 on Firebox.com.

The campaign was created by Taylor Herring in partnership with UKTV Creative.

Luke Hales, channel director for Dave, said: "Everyone loves a local pub and it doesn't get more local than this – in the garden, in the lounge, in the bath – we've designed a pub that fits in anywhere."