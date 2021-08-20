UKTV's Gold celebrates 40th anniversary of 'Only Fools and Horses' with Nags Head pub pop-up

TV channel Gold will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Only Fools and Horses by reconstructing the Nags Head pub.

Guests can raise a pint at the Farringdon pop-up for only 83p – the price it cost in the 1980s when the show was launched.

The establishment will be a replica of the pub featured in the series, from the traditional wooden bar to the red checkerboard floor and even the ashtrays.

Fans of the show will recall Del, Rodney, Grandad, Uncle Albert, Trigger and Boycie in the boozer. They can recreate some of their favourite memorable moments from the pub, test their knowledge with a pub quiz and enjoy the retro-priced drinks alongside a selection of classic bar snacks from the era, including pork scratchings, scampi fries and Cheeselets.

The Nags Head opens to the public between midday and 9pm on 3 and 4 September 2021. Slots are allocated per table, of up to four people, for 45 minutes.

Taylor Herring worked in partnership with the UKTV in-house team to deliver the project. Gold will continue to mark its anniversary by showing the very first episode of the TV classic at 8.30pm on 8 September – the same date and time that it aired in 1981. Throughout September the whole series will be aired.

Gold channel director Gerald Casey said: "We're excited to be able to celebrate 40 years of Only Fools and Horses, the nation's favourite sitcom, with our recreation of the iconic Nags Head pub. We can't wait to bring some classic Rodney and Del Boy moments to fans young and old when we air all episodes from the very beginning, starting 8 September on Gold channel. Cheers!"