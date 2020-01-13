Gurjit Degun
UM hires Mindshare's Enyi Nwosu as CSO

He will lead strategy team and content division at UM.

Nwosu: previously worked at M&C Saatchi and TBWA\London

Enyi Nwosu, Mindshare partner and head of strategy, has joined UM UK as chief strategy officer.

He will lead the agency’s strategy team and its content arm UM Studios, as well as "identifying and embracing new thinking that will drive momentum and growth across all of UM’s clients". He will report to chief executive Rachel Forde. 

Before joining Mindshare in 2014, Nwosu was managing director of the central strategy unit at M&C Saatchi. Nwosu has also worked at TBWA\London, Optimedia (now known as Zenith) and Lowe Howard-Spink.

Nwosu takes over from Sophia Durrani, managing partner for strategy, who has left the agency. 

Forde said: "We’re about to embark on a hugely exciting chapter at UM. With arguably the best data and audience offering in the industry, our ambition is to connect that science to our art and creativity to take a world-class integrated product to our clients.

"Enyi will be instrumental in helping us realise that vision. His passion and energy, combined with his vast experience across strategy and content, will bring even more momentum to our agency. I can’t wait to have him on board."

