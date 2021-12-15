Arvind Hickman
Added 28 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

UM International names global clients chief

Susan Kingston-Brown promoted to new leadership role.

IPG Mediabrands agency UM has promoted Susan Kingston-Brown to the new role of chief executive of its International Client Services team.

Kingston-Brown joined the agency in 2019 as EMEA chief product officer and was previously global client managing director at Starcom.

She will be responsible for co-ordinating global accounts across markets, a key client management leadership role.

In essence, this means ensuring multinational clients receive a similar standard of service, data, analytics and strategy in all the regions where they operate.

UM said one of her main tasks will be “bringing international teams closer together to unite them in a shared business culture with agility at its core”. 

The agency added: “Each will be working as an extension of the core London-based team, an approach that helps local teams join the dots between insight, activation and optimisation and to share best practice.”

Kingston-Brown will report to UM EMEA president Chris Skinner, who said: “This newly created role supports the continued fast growth of UM International, so we needed someone with a proven record. Susan ticks all the boxes, she is a force of nature.

"Her energy, passion and intricate knowledge of our product, combined with her relentless pursuit to be better partners to our clients, make her a hugely exciting leader for UM ICS.”

