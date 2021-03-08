Daniel Farey-Jones
UM unveils ‘Futureproof’ positioning

IPG media agency to prize speed, diversity and ethics.

Rachel Forde: focused on UM clients' changing needs
UM is to sell itself as "Futureproof" in a bid to show clients it is changing, along with the media and employment climate.

The market positioning is intended to communicate recent internal changes, such as feeding audience insight more dynamically into campaign planning using automation and AI, as well as making use of data from sister IPG company Acxciom.

There is also a focus on prioritising diversity in its own workforce, helping clients to avoid featuring harmful stereotypes in their advertising and providing them with a scoring system for how ethical and transparent social media platforms are.

UM claimed these changes were a critical component in its recent wins of Honda and Dr Martens in the EMEA region and have helped client Johnson & Johnson push into ecommerce.

“The beauty of our Futureproof model is that it is borderless and can draw on the brilliant and diverse capabilities across the whole of our region, giving clients access to the specialists they need for any given future outcome,” Rachel Forde, chief executive of UM UK, said.

“Building and nurturing this great talent across the UK and the wider EMEA region, based on our clients’ changing needs, is a key focus for 2021, especially as areas such as ecommerce and shopability become so crucial for future success.”

