Gideon Spanier
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

UM wins Mattel media across Europe and Asia

Carat was incumbent in number of key markets for maker of Barbie.

Barbie: Mattel brand
Barbie: Mattel brand

Interpublic’s UM has won Mattel’s media planning and buying account across Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as Asia-Pacific.

Mattel, the toy-maker that is behind children’s brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, appointed UM to manage media in Latin America in January 2018.

The size of the account is undisclosed, but Mattel’s annual report showed that it spent $526m (about £420m) on advertising globally last year and its international business outside the US represented about 45% of sales.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat was the incumbent on Mattel’s media in a number of key markets including the UK, which generated about 4% of sales.

Chris Skinner, president of UM in EMEA, said: "We’ve all grown up with Mattel’s amazing brands and I’m sure everyone on the pitch team has had a ‘Mattel moment’. 

"Our focus on creativity and ideation, together with a firm grip on data and audiences, gave us fantastic chemistry with Mattel from the outset and the team has been passionate about working on the business ever since."

Daryl Lee, global chief executive of UM, said the agency wants to build on its existing relationship with Mattel in Latin America by "bringing the same level of better innovation and performance" to EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Mattel cut its advertising and promotion expenses to 11.7% of net sales last year, from 13.2% in 2017, as a result of a company-wide programme of what it called "structural simplification savings".

However, Mattel expects to increase its adspend as the toy-maker seeks to move back into growth.

Mattel told investors on its recent first-quarter earnings call that it has been "really evaluating the effectiveness of our advertising" over recent quarters "so that we could target our money more effectively". This has meant primarily moving more money into digital channels.

Online content such as "animated series, influencer programmes and product-related videos" are what "the new consumers" are watching when they are "trying to make their decision on what to buy", the company said, explaining how it is "moving" its media spend "to where the consumer is going".

Mattel’s $526m in advertising costs included media planning and buying, non-media costs such as website production and promotional costs, newspaper inserts and fliers, and trade show costs.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Facebook helped Singrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Singrid top the charts

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
MEDIA
The 5 best TV ads of the moment

The 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

July 12, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in customer experience at YourParkingSpace?

What is it like to work in customer experience at YourParkingSpace?

Promoted

July 08, 2019