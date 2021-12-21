Uncommon backs start-up accelerator Unrest

Uncommon Creative Studio is backing an accelerator programme that aims to help start-ups with purpose grow.

The initiative, called Unrest, offers new businesses up to 16 weeks and more than 161 hours of support from industry experts.

Uncommon will provide ongoing brand-building support. Start-ups can also arrange one-to-one sessions with law firm Joelson, recruitment firms JBM and Harmonic Finance and Uncommon Experience Studio, as well as with Connie Cha, the LloydsDirect chief finance officer, and Sophie Scott, founder of wellness media brand Balance.

Unrest, which was founded by Orr Vinegold and Pan Demetriou, is backed by Uncommon, equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs and B-Corp. It has completed a pilot programme that launched at-home fertility treatment business, Béa Fertility.

Unrest will support up to 30 purpose-driven brands a year, with each start-up being aligned to at least one of Unrest's sustainability development goals.

The programme has welcomed its first cohort of 11 new businesses across industries including retail, health and wellbeing, food and drink, and retail.

These include Agnes Health, an AI-powered multilingual midwife; Kalda, a mental health platform for the LGBT+ community; and Planty, a vegan-meal subscription service.

Also in the inaugural group is The Cornrow, a company founded by two black British women who have a passion for sourcing and creating homewares and lifestyle products, and Peepl, a Liverpool-based start-up, which operates a platform taking an ethical approach to food delivery for local restaurants and customers.

Vinegold said: “The momentum of every industrial revolution has been underpinned by a distinct cultural shift.

“As the fourth revolution embraces AI intelligence, robotics and other technologies, we predict in the next 30 years every consumer company will be impact-driven.

“Unrest is an accelerator programme that will aim to launch the most successful of these, focusing on exponentially growing the right businesses that deserve to make a difference.

“We’re dedicated to building the next generation of mission-driven companies, in the belief that we can turn business into a force for good. We can’t wait to help accelerate more start-ups that will change the world.”