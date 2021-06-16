Uncommon and Earl of East create candles inspired by refugees' memories of home

To mark Refugee Week, Uncommon Creative Studio has launched a campaign for fragrance brand Earl of East, promoting a range of three scented candles created in conjunction with refugees from Syria, Iran and Nigeria, inspired by the scents that remind each of them of home.

All profits from each hand-poured candle sold from the Scents of Belonging range will support those fleeing war, persecution and climate change, through a partnership with Choose Love.

A sensual, evocative launch film directed by Bafta-winning Syrian filmmaker and rights activist Hassan Akkad reveals touching memories of home from refugees living in Britain.

Imad Alarnab’s candle, Syrian Kitchen, captures the essence of his mother’s cluttered kitchen in Damascus, with notes of crushed mint, cumin, tomato leaf and tobacco smoke.

Majid Adin’s memory of sleeping on a rooftop with his siblings under a starry night sky in Mashad, Iran, is brought to life with the scent of roses, firewood, basil and night-blooming jasmine.

For Vanessa Nwosu, her memories of her grandmother’s garden in Nigeria are conjured up by aromas of fresh rain, sugarcane, pineapple leaves and hibiscus flowers.

The project will also be supported by print ads in The Guardian and an in-store window display at Earl of East’s flagship store in London.

Funds raised will go to Choose Love, which provides refugees and displaced people with support, ranging from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice.

Philli Boyle, director of partnerships at Choose Love, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have the support of the brilliant Earl of East in collaboration with our friends Majid, Vanessa and Imad on this very special fundraising initiative, dreamed up, with love, by the wonderful people at Uncommon Creative Studio.

"We are excited for people to buy them and to be transported to these remarkable people’s happy memories of home who subsequently had to leave all that they knew and loved to seek safety here in the UK.”