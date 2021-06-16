Sara Nelson
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Uncommon and Earl of East create candles inspired by refugees' memories of home

All funds raised will go to Choose Love.

Imad Alarnab collaborated on a candle inspired by his mother's kitchen in Damascus
Imad Alarnab collaborated on a candle inspired by his mother's kitchen in Damascus

To mark Refugee Week, Uncommon Creative Studio has launched a campaign for fragrance brand Earl of East, promoting a range of three scented candles created in conjunction with refugees from Syria, Iran and Nigeria, inspired by the scents that remind each of them of home.

All profits from each hand-poured candle sold from the Scents of Belonging range will support those fleeing war, persecution and climate change, through a partnership with Choose Love.

A sensual, evocative launch film directed by Bafta-winning Syrian filmmaker and rights activist Hassan Akkad reveals touching memories of home from refugees living in Britain.

Imad Alarnab’s candle, Syrian Kitchen, captures the essence of his mother’s cluttered kitchen in Damascus, with notes of crushed mint, cumin, tomato leaf and tobacco smoke.

Majid Adin’s memory of sleeping on a rooftop with his siblings under a starry night sky in Mashad, Iran, is brought to life with the scent of roses, firewood, basil and night-blooming jasmine.

For Vanessa Nwosu, her memories of her grandmother’s garden in Nigeria are conjured up by aromas of fresh rain, sugarcane, pineapple leaves and hibiscus flowers.

The project will also be supported by print ads in The Guardian and an in-store window display at Earl of East’s flagship store in London.

Funds raised will go to Choose Love, which provides refugees and displaced people with support, ranging from lifesaving search and rescue boats to food and legal advice.

Philli Boyle, director of partnerships at Choose Love, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have the support of the brilliant Earl of East in collaboration with our friends Majid, Vanessa and Imad on this very special fundraising initiative, dreamed up, with love, by the wonderful people at Uncommon Creative Studio.

"We are excited for people to buy them and to be transported to these remarkable people’s happy memories of home who subsequently had to leave all that they knew and loved to seek safety here in the UK.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Local first: why marketers need to build global programmes from the ground up

Local first: why marketers need to build global programmes from the ground up

Promoted

June 14, 2021
Picture this: Pinterest and Made.com innovate for success

Picture this: Pinterest and Made.com innovate for success

Promoted

June 14, 2021
How to shape your marketing strategy for a post-pandemic future

How to shape your marketing strategy for a post-pandemic future

Promoted

June 10, 2021
How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

How to effectively drive engagement through multiple channels

Promoted

June 09, 2021