Uncommon hires Ez Blaine to lead CX creative team

Uncommon Creative Studio has hired Ez Blaine, executive creative director of US-based online food ordering system ChowNow, as creative founding partner for its customer experience division.

Blaine will work alongside founding partner, business, Jonathan Goodman; founding partner, strategy, David Yates; and managing partner Margaux Sloan.

Blaine is a Londoner and has moved back to the city from Los Angeles, where he has been working at ChowNow since 2019. Before this he worked at Apple as creative director for a year, leading "Today at Apple" which provided in-store experiences. He began his client-side career in 2015 when he joined Sonos as global digital creative director.

Prior to that, he worked across various agencies, including Weiden & Kennedy, AKQA and Jellyfish Pictures. His career includes working on customer experience projects for Gatorade, Nissan and the Grammys, while at TBWA Chiat Day LA; at R/GA LA, he worked on the Beats by Dre account.

Uncommon launched its customer experience practice last year and has since won the global account for British Airways and IAG Loyalty's integrated business, as well as projects for Formula E, ITV, Landsec and B&Q.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, said: "Ez has an energy that really resonates with what we're trying to build at Uncommon. His creative point of view and global experience is going to make a dent on the world of CX. We couldn't be happier to welcome him back to London and Uncommon."

Blaine has also helped to launch and run the West Coast One School programme, which aims to create a network of support and guidance for young black talent. The school was originally launched by non-profit One Club for Creativity in 2020.

Blaine said: "I focus on making stuff that people love and want to share, so it feels like I've found the perfect new home. Uncommon have a fresh take on every brand they touch – making work that matters. When the opportunity came about to lead creative in the CX team, it was something worth coming back to the UK to do. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in working with bold and brave brands that want to make a difference."