Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Uncommon hires Ez Blaine to lead CX creative team

Londoner Blaine has moved back from Los Angeles.

Ez Blaine: has previously worked at Apple and Sonos
Ez Blaine: has previously worked at Apple and Sonos

Uncommon Creative Studio has hired Ez Blaine, executive creative director of US-based online food ordering system ChowNow, as creative founding partner for its customer experience division.

Blaine will work alongside founding partner, business, Jonathan Goodman; founding partner, strategy, David Yates; and managing partner Margaux Sloan.

Blaine is a Londoner and has moved back to the city from Los Angeles, where he has been working at ChowNow since 2019. Before this he worked at Apple as creative director for a year, leading "Today at Apple" which provided in-store experiences. He began his client-side career in 2015 when he joined Sonos as global digital creative director.

Prior to that, he worked across various agencies, including Weiden & Kennedy, AKQA and Jellyfish Pictures. His career includes working on customer experience projects for Gatorade, Nissan and the Grammys, while at TBWA Chiat Day LA; at R/GA LA, he worked on the Beats by Dre account.

Uncommon launched its customer experience practice last year and has since won the global account for British Airways and IAG Loyalty's integrated business, as well as projects for Formula E, ITV, Landsec and B&Q.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, said: "Ez has an energy that really resonates with what we're trying to build at Uncommon. His creative point of view and global experience is going to make a dent on the world of CX. We couldn't be happier to welcome him back to London and Uncommon."

Blaine has also helped to launch and run the West Coast One School programme, which aims to create a network of support and guidance for young black talent. The school was originally launched by non-profit One Club for Creativity in 2020.

Blaine said: "I focus on making stuff that people love and want to share, so it feels like I've found the perfect new home. Uncommon have a fresh take on every brand they touch – making work that matters. When the opportunity came about to lead creative in the CX team, it was something worth coming back to the UK to do. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in working with bold and brave brands that want to make a difference."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Aspiegel's Aoife Brodigan on building a disruptive HMS ecosystem

Aspiegel's Aoife Brodigan on building a disruptive HMS ecosystem

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago
“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

Promoted

March 24, 2022
Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022