Uncommon leads 2020 Campaign Big Awards shortlist

Uncommon Creative Studio has taken the highest number of nominations at the 2020 Campaign Big Awards.

The independent shop has been shortlisted 14 times for work including "Britain get talking" for ITV, "Everything's better on the beach" for On the Beach and "Hope is power" for The Guardian.

Adam & Eve/DDB and Mother London follow with 12 nominations apiece. The Omnicom agency's work for Marmite, Sony PlayStation and Highways England was among the nominated entries selected by a panel of industry experts.

Mother's ads for KFC have been shortlisted nine times and its Christmas campaign for Ikea, "Silence the critics", picked up three nominations.

Oliver is next in line with 11 shortlisted entries, the majority of which was for Unilever clients: PG Tips, Marmite, Pot Noodle and Lynx Africa. There was also one nomination for its Barclaycard work.

Some campaigns received more than one nomination within a category.

The winners will be announced at the end of November via a virtual ceremony – register to watch it here. For more details, visit the Campaign Big Awards site.

The full shortlist

Automotive

Adam & Eve/DDB – “See the unseen” – Volkswagen

Havas London – “Citroën 2019 First Dates idents” – Citroën UK

Publicis.Poke – “Renault French exchange” – Renault

Best Idea for a Purpose

Adam & Eve/DDB – “Bikertek” – Highways England

Gravity Road – “Signsbury’s – the world’s first deaf-friendly supermarket” – Sainsbury's

Iris – “What's your name” – Starbucks

Oliver UK – “Solidaritea” – PG Tips

Best Idea from an Agency Initiative

AnalogFolk – “BigUp.AI”

Mother London – “We'll take it from here” – KFC

St Luke's – “Stay home now”

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Scents of normality” – Earl of East

Best Reactive Idea

4Creative – “Stay at home idents” – Channel 4

Mother London – “We'll take it from here” – KFC

Oliver UK – “Send noods not nudes” – Pot Noodle

Oliver UK – “The brand that took a stand” – Marmite

Oliver UK – “Solidaritea” – PG Tips

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Punk sanitiser” – BrewDog

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Mother London – “Silence the critics” – Ikea

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV

Branded Content

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “#Wombstories” – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity

Copa90 – “Fifa20 groundbreakers” – Electronic Arts

Droga5 – “NIMIC” – Mini Electric

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV

Charity

Adam & Eve/DDB – “UNsanitary” – Hey Girls

Anomaly – “#GoGreenForGrenfell” – Grenfell United

Engine UK – “The bitter bond” – Born Free Foundation

Havas London – “Let what's inside out” – Campaign Against Living Miserably

ITV – “Eat them to defeat them 2020” – ITV/Veg Power

The & Partnership London – “The see differently collection” – Royal National Institute of Blind People

The & Partnership London – “World upside down” – Royal National Institute of Blind People

VMLY&R – “Pint block” – Think!/Department for Transport

Consistent Creative Excellence

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity

Adam & Eve/DDB – Marmite/Unilever

Uncommon Creative Studio – ITV/The Guardian

Consumer Goods

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “#Wombstories” – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity

Adam & Eve/DDB – “GMR” – Adidas

Adam & Eve/DDB – “Marmite mind control” – Marmite

Droga5 – “Before Alexa” – Amazon Alexa

Mother – “Silence the critics” – Ikea

Oliver UK – “The brand that took a stand” – Marmite

Covid-19 Pro Bono Campaigns

Adam & Eve/DDB – “Covid blocker” – Campaign Against Living Miserably

Creature – “Corona thank you notes”

Engine UK – “#WarOnCovid19” – #WarOnCovid19

St Luke's – “Stay home now”

TBWA\London – “#StealOurStaff” – Beco

Creativity in Lockdown

4Creative – “Stay at home idents” – Channel 4

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “Life in lockdown” – Maltesers

Bartle Bogle Hegarty – “Food love stories” – Tesco

Engine UK – “Creature discomforts: life in lockdown” – Born Free Foundation

Engine UK – “The lockdown” – Women’s Aid

The & Partnership London – “World upside down” – Royal National Institute of Blind People

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Scents of normality” – Earl of East

VCCP – “This doesn't need to end” — Cadbury

Emerging Team of the Year

Adam & Eve/DDB – Jeppe Vidstrup and Simone Wärme

BBC – Shannon Cripps and Bethany Wood

Entertainment & Leisure

Adam & Eve/DDB – “Feel the power of Pro – tear” – Sony PlayStation

Adam & Eve/DDB – “The fall” – Sony PlayStation

BBC – “BBC iPlayer – wasted on some” – BBC iPlayer

BBC – “Killing Eve 3 'Breakfast'” – Killing Eve

Who Wot Why – “Listen like you used to” – Spotify UK

Wonderhood Studios – “All who follow” – England national football team/Nike

Experiential

BBC – “Seven Worlds, One Planet living globe” – BBC One

Droga5 – “Zero likes given” – Kahlúa

Flying Object – “Dating Twitter advice bureau” – Twitter UK

Iris – “Vertical gig” – Samsung KX

M&C Saatchi – “Rainbow welcome mats” – Coca Cola/Premier League

Integrated

Flying Object – “Visit #ScottishTwitter” – Twitter UK

Oliver UK “Hot since '95” – Lynx Africa

Oliver UK – “The brand that took a stand” – Marmite

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV

VCCP – “Donate your words” – Cadbury Dairy Milk

Original Idea

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “#Wombstories” – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity

Anomaly – “#GoGreenForGrenfell” – Grenfell United

Engine UK – “London's lungs” – E.ON

Uncommon Creative Studio“Scents of normality” – Earl of East

VCCP – “Save our shirt” – Paddy Power

Out of Home

BBC – “Dracula special build” – BBC

Cheil – “Samsung Galaxy Fold” – Samsung

Flying Object – “Dating Twitter advice bureau” – Twitter UK

Mother London – “Finger lickin' good” – KFC

Talon Outdoor – “BBC Dracula billboard” – BBC

Who Wot Why – “Listen like you used to” – Spotify UK

Print

Grey London – “Until every queer voice is heard” – AmpliFund

M&C Saatchi – “Take the drama out of minor illness” – NHS

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV

VMLY&R – “Creatures of habit” – Department for Transport

Radio

BBC – “Have you heard George's podcast?” – BBC Sounds

Fold7 – “Fly Audible” – Audible

M&C Saatchi – “Undiscovered creatures” – Surfers Against Sewage

Response to Covid-19: Best Reactive Idea

4Creative – “Butts” — Channel 4

BBC – “Stay at home trails” – BBC

Engine UK – “The lockdown” – Women’s Aid

Mother London – “We'll take it from here” – KFC

Saatchi & Saatchi – “Top tips on tech” – BT

The & Partnership London – “World upside down” – Royal National Institute of Blind People

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV

Retailers

Odd – “Go jumpers for Christmas” – Marks & Spencer clothing and home

Mother London – “Finger lickin' good” – KFC

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Everything's better on the beach” – On The Beach

Services

Adam & Eve/DDB – “Bikertek” – Highways England

BBC – “BBC iPlayer – wasted on some” – BBC iPlayer

Oliver UK – “Barclaycard Fraud Fighter tool – monkey business” – Barclaycard

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Mortgage Kama Sutra” – Habito

VCCP – “Hide & seek” – easyJet Holidays

Social

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “#Wombstories” – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity

Anomaly – “#GoGreenForGrenfell” – Grenfell United

Havas London – “Ocean vinyl” – Sharp’s Brewery

Oliver UK – “The brand that took a stand” – Marmite

Oliver UK – “Send noods not nudes” – Pot Noodle

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV

Sponsorship

M&C Saatchi – “Rainbow welcome mats” – Coca-Cola/Premier League

Wonderhood Studios – “All who follow” – England national football team

TV & Cinema

Droga5 – “Before Alexa” – Amazon Alexa

Engine UK – “The money calm bull” – Moneysupermarket.com

Havas London – “Teachers” – Department for Education

Mother London – “Silence the critics” – Ikea

Mother London – “Finger lickin' good” – KFC

Uncommon Creative Studio – “Hope is power” – The Guardian

VCCP – “Fence” – Cadbury

VCCP – “Hide & seek” – easyJet Holidays

VMLY&R – “Love story” – Viagra Connect