Uncommon leads 2020 Campaign Big Awards shortlist

Uncommon Creative Studio has taken the highest number of nominations at the 2020 Campaign Big Awards.
The independent shop has been shortlisted 14 times for work including "Britain get talking" for ITV, "Everything's better on the beach" for On the Beach and "Hope is power" for The Guardian.
Adam & Eve/DDB and Mother London follow with 12 nominations apiece. The Omnicom agency's work for Marmite, Sony PlayStation and Highways England was among the nominated entries selected by a panel of industry experts.
Mother's ads for KFC have been shortlisted nine times and its Christmas campaign for Ikea, "Silence the critics", picked up three nominations.
Oliver is next in line with 11 shortlisted entries, the majority of which was for Unilever clients: PG Tips, Marmite, Pot Noodle and Lynx Africa. There was also one nomination for its Barclaycard work.
Some campaigns received more than one nomination within a category.
The winners will be announced at the end of November via a virtual ceremony – register to watch it here. For more details, visit the Campaign Big Awards site.
The full shortlist
Automotive
Adam & Eve/DDB – “See the unseen” – Volkswagen
Havas London – “Citroën 2019 First Dates idents” – Citroën UK
Publicis.Poke – “Renault French exchange” – Renault
Best Idea for a Purpose
Adam & Eve/DDB – “Bikertek” – Highways England
Gravity Road – “Signsbury’s – the world’s first deaf-friendly supermarket” – Sainsbury's
Iris – “What's your name” – Starbucks
Oliver UK – “Solidaritea” – PG Tips
Best Idea from an Agency Initiative
AnalogFolk – “BigUp.AI”
Mother London – “We'll take it from here” – KFC
St Luke's – “Stay home now”
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Scents of normality” – Earl of East
Best Reactive Idea
4Creative – “Stay at home idents” – Channel 4
Mother London – “We'll take it from here” – KFC
Oliver UK – “Send noods not nudes” – Pot Noodle
Oliver UK – “The brand that took a stand” – Marmite
Oliver UK – “Solidaritea” – PG Tips
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Punk sanitiser” – BrewDog
Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity
Mother London – “Silence the critics” – Ikea
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV
Branded Content
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “#Wombstories” – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity
Copa90 – “Fifa20 groundbreakers” – Electronic Arts
Droga5 – “NIMIC” – Mini Electric
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV
Charity
Adam & Eve/DDB – “UNsanitary” – Hey Girls
Anomaly – “#GoGreenForGrenfell” – Grenfell United
Engine UK – “The bitter bond” – Born Free Foundation
Havas London – “Let what's inside out” – Campaign Against Living Miserably
ITV – “Eat them to defeat them 2020” – ITV/Veg Power
The & Partnership London – “The see differently collection” – Royal National Institute of Blind People
The & Partnership London – “World upside down” – Royal National Institute of Blind People
VMLY&R – “Pint block” – Think!/Department for Transport
Consistent Creative Excellence
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity
Adam & Eve/DDB – Marmite/Unilever
Uncommon Creative Studio – ITV/The Guardian
Consumer Goods
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “#Wombstories” – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity
Adam & Eve/DDB – “GMR” – Adidas
Adam & Eve/DDB – “Marmite mind control” – Marmite
Droga5 – “Before Alexa” – Amazon Alexa
Mother – “Silence the critics” – Ikea
Oliver UK – “The brand that took a stand” – Marmite
Covid-19 Pro Bono Campaigns
Adam & Eve/DDB – “Covid blocker” – Campaign Against Living Miserably
Creature – “Corona thank you notes”
Engine UK – “#WarOnCovid19” – #WarOnCovid19
St Luke's – “Stay home now”
TBWA\London – “#StealOurStaff” – Beco
Creativity in Lockdown
4Creative – “Stay at home idents” – Channel 4
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “Life in lockdown” – Maltesers
Bartle Bogle Hegarty – “Food love stories” – Tesco
Engine UK – “Creature discomforts: life in lockdown” – Born Free Foundation
Engine UK – “The lockdown” – Women’s Aid
The & Partnership London – “World upside down” – Royal National Institute of Blind People
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Scents of normality” – Earl of East
VCCP – “This doesn't need to end” — Cadbury
Emerging Team of the Year
Adam & Eve/DDB – Jeppe Vidstrup and Simone Wärme
BBC – Shannon Cripps and Bethany Wood
Entertainment & Leisure
Adam & Eve/DDB – “Feel the power of Pro – tear” – Sony PlayStation
Adam & Eve/DDB – “The fall” – Sony PlayStation
BBC – “BBC iPlayer – wasted on some” – BBC iPlayer
BBC – “Killing Eve 3 'Breakfast'” – Killing Eve
Who Wot Why – “Listen like you used to” – Spotify UK
Wonderhood Studios – “All who follow” – England national football team/Nike
Experiential
BBC – “Seven Worlds, One Planet living globe” – BBC One
Droga5 – “Zero likes given” – Kahlúa
Flying Object – “Dating Twitter advice bureau” – Twitter UK
Iris – “Vertical gig” – Samsung KX
M&C Saatchi – “Rainbow welcome mats” – Coca Cola/Premier League
Integrated
Flying Object – “Visit #ScottishTwitter” – Twitter UK
Oliver UK “Hot since '95” – Lynx Africa
Oliver UK – “The brand that took a stand” – Marmite
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV
VCCP – “Donate your words” – Cadbury Dairy Milk
Original Idea
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “#Wombstories” – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity
Anomaly – “#GoGreenForGrenfell” – Grenfell United
Engine UK – “London's lungs” – E.ON
Uncommon Creative Studio“Scents of normality” – Earl of East
VCCP – “Save our shirt” – Paddy Power
Out of Home
BBC – “Dracula special build” – BBC
Cheil – “Samsung Galaxy Fold” – Samsung
Flying Object – “Dating Twitter advice bureau” – Twitter UK
Mother London – “Finger lickin' good” – KFC
Talon Outdoor – “BBC Dracula billboard” – BBC
Who Wot Why – “Listen like you used to” – Spotify UK
Grey London – “Until every queer voice is heard” – AmpliFund
M&C Saatchi – “Take the drama out of minor illness” – NHS
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV
VMLY&R – “Creatures of habit” – Department for Transport
Radio
BBC – “Have you heard George's podcast?” – BBC Sounds
Fold7 – “Fly Audible” – Audible
M&C Saatchi – “Undiscovered creatures” – Surfers Against Sewage
Response to Covid-19: Best Reactive Idea
4Creative – “Butts” — Channel 4
BBC – “Stay at home trails” – BBC
Engine UK – “The lockdown” – Women’s Aid
Mother London – “We'll take it from here” – KFC
Saatchi & Saatchi – “Top tips on tech” – BT
The & Partnership London – “World upside down” – Royal National Institute of Blind People
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV
Retailers
Odd – “Go jumpers for Christmas” – Marks & Spencer clothing and home
Mother London – “Finger lickin' good” – KFC
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Everything's better on the beach” – On The Beach
Services
Adam & Eve/DDB – “Bikertek” – Highways England
BBC – “BBC iPlayer – wasted on some” – BBC iPlayer
Oliver UK – “Barclaycard Fraud Fighter tool – monkey business” – Barclaycard
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Mortgage Kama Sutra” – Habito
VCCP – “Hide & seek” – easyJet Holidays
Social
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO – “#Wombstories” – Libresse/Bodyform/Essity
Anomaly – “#GoGreenForGrenfell” – Grenfell United
Havas London – “Ocean vinyl” – Sharp’s Brewery
Oliver UK – “The brand that took a stand” – Marmite
Oliver UK – “Send noods not nudes” – Pot Noodle
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Britain get talking” – ITV
Sponsorship
M&C Saatchi – “Rainbow welcome mats” – Coca-Cola/Premier League
Wonderhood Studios – “All who follow” – England national football team
TV & Cinema
Droga5 – “Before Alexa” – Amazon Alexa
Engine UK – “The money calm bull” – Moneysupermarket.com
Havas London – “Teachers” – Department for Education
Mother London – “Silence the critics” – Ikea
Mother London – “Finger lickin' good” – KFC
Uncommon Creative Studio – “Hope is power” – The Guardian
VCCP – “Fence” – Cadbury
VCCP – “Hide & seek” – easyJet Holidays
VMLY&R – “Love story” – Viagra Connect