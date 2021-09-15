Uncommon leads Campaign Big Awards shortlist for second year running

Uncommon Creative Studio has snared the most nominations at the 2021 Campaign Big Awards, for the second year running.
The independent agency – founded by Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme in 2017 – collected 21 nominations. Mother London followed with 15 nominations and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO completes the top three with 14 nominations.
Nadja Lossgott, executive creative director at AMV BBDO, and Rob Doubal, co-president and chief creative officer at McCann London, are chairing this year's awards.
Uncommon Creative Studio's 21 nominations beat its own feat of 14 nominations from last year. The shop went on to be named Campaign Big Agency of the Year.
This year Uncommon's nominated work includes “Drama vs. Reality” and “The better we talk, the better we feel” for ITV; “One/Second/Suit” for H&M; and “Build a Life” for B&Q.
Mother’s activity for Ikea resonated particularly well with the Campaign Big judges, with 10 out of the independent agency's 15 nominations being for its “Tomorrow starts tonight” campaign.
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO collected five nominations for work for Bodyform/Libresse. It was also recognised for brands including Macmillan Cancer Support, Bombay Sapphire and the Centre Office for Public Interest.
Engine's "Long live the Prince" campaign in partnership with Fifa for The Kiyan Prince Foundation picked up an impressive nine nominations.
Engine has a total of 10 nominations, McCann London has eight and Adam & Eve/DDB has seven. Droga5 London, Ogilvy and 4Creative each have six nominations.
This year the judging panel includes emerging talent alongside creative leaders for the first time. Judges include Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, and Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett.
The shortlist was derived from individual online scores and the next round of judging takes place – virtually – tomorrow. The in-person awards ceremony will take place at The Londoner, Leicester Square on Thursday 18 November.
More details about the awards night and how to book are available on the Campaign Big website.
The full list of nominations:
Automotive
Other London “Break The Routine” The Out
LADbible Group “Fantasy road trip: How LADbible created a cosmic road trip during lockdown to provide escapism when the country needed it most” Toyota
Grey “Ultimate safety test” Volvo
Uncommon Creative Studio “Change accelerated” Formula E
Best Idea for a Purpose
The & Partners London “The design for everyone campaign” Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)
Engine “Long Live The Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
Havas “Black Plaque Project” Nubian Jak Community Trust
Wunderman Thompson UK “The Homeless Bank Account” HSBC UK
Walk-In Media and The Gate “Nobody Is normal” Childline
4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4
Best Idea from an Agency Initiative
Pablo “Open Soon” Vagina Museum
Quiet Storm “Create Not Hate/Check your prejudice” Create Not Hate x Quiet Storm
Havas “Black Plaque Project” Nubian Jak Community Trust
Uncommon Creative Studio “Scents of Belonging” Earl of East
Wunderman Thompson UK “Abusers Always work from home” The National Centre for Domestic Violence
Best Reactive Idea
Wonderhood Studios “Football moves people” Migration Museum
Uncommon Creative Studio “Stand with Diversity” ITV
Uncommon Creative Studio “If the world can see, the world can change” ITV
Uncommon Creative Studio “Hope is Power. Kamala Harris.” The Guardian
FCB Inferno “Raising Profiles” The Big Issue
McCann Manchester “#FreeCuthbert” Aldi
The Brooklyn Brothers “The new agenda – Lost for words” Financial Times
Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity
Adam & Eve/DDB “FIFA21 x Midnight Ramadan League” FIFA
Uncommon Creative Studio “The better we talk, the better we feel” ITV
McCann London “Doggy Dogg Christmas” Just Eat
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “The Naked Threat” Refuge
Lucky Generals “Alexa's Body” Amazon
Uncommon Creative Studio “Drama vs Reality” ITV
Best Use of New Digital Tech
Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
VCCP “Cadbury worldwide hide” Cadbury
Iris “Not a school” Samsung
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Addresspollution.org” Central Office for Public Interest
M&C Saatchi “War Graves Week” Commonwealth War Graves Commission
Branded Content
Uncommon Creative Studio “The better we talk, the better we feel” ITV
Grey “Adopt a keg” Carlsberg
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Cats that rule the world” Sheba
McCann London “Beyond generations” Xbox
Charity
Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Addresspollution.org Central Office for Public Interest
Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Whatever It Takes” Macmillan Cancer Support
Engine “Cure the Care System” Alzheimer's Society
4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4
Consistent Creative Excellence
Uncommon Creative Studio “Britain Get Talking” ITV
McCann London “Xbox & McCann London: Redefining the gamer-gaming relationship for over half a decade” Xbox
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Bodyform/Libresse” Bodyform/Libresse
Mother London “KFC 'Finger Lickin' Good'” KFC
Droga5 London “Amazon” Amazon
4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4
Uncommon Creative Studio “ITV” ITV
Consumer Goods
VCCP “Cadbury worldwide hide” Cadbury
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO Creativity is Essential Bombay Saphire
VCCP Cadbury Dairy Milk 'Donate Your Words' (The Originals) Cadbury Dairy Milk
Adam & Eve/DDB “Dynamite” Marmite
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight' (Anti-Ageing Cream)” Ikea – Sleep
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight' (Anti Ageing Cream)” Ikea
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#painstories” Bodyform/Libresse
Mother London “Ikea 'The hare'” Ikea – Sleep
Entertainment & Leisure
McCann London “Beyond Generations” Xbox
Adam & Eve/DDB “FIFA21 x Midnight Ramadan League” FIFA
Oliver Agency “Guardian 200 Years, a Work in Progress” The Guardian
Oliver Agency “Guardian 200 Years, a Work in Progress” The Guardian
Uncommon Creative Studio “Drama vs Reality” ITV
The Brooklyn Brothers “The new agenda – Lost for words” Financial Times
4Creative “Married at First Sight” Channel 4
Experiential
VCCP “Cadbury worldwide hide” Cadbury
Havas “Black Plaque Project” Nubian Jak Community Trust
Uncommon Creative Studio “The better we talk, the better we feel” ITV
Uncommon Creative Studio “One/Second/Suit” H&M
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Creativity is essential” Bombay Saphire
McCann London “Beyond generations” Xbox
Gaming
Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
VCCP “The O2 in Fortnite Creative” O2
Diva Agency “PlayStation 5 launch: TfL takeover” PlayStation 5
McCann London “Beyond generations” Xbox
Integrated
Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
Adam & Eve/DDB “#SeeingRed” Hey Girls
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#wombpainstories” Bodyform/Libresse
Ogilvy “The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin” Sipsmith
Mother London “KFC 'The world's least appropriate slogan'” KFC
Oliver Agency “Guardian 200 Years, a Work in Progress” The Guardian
Original Idea
Uncommon Creative Studio “One/Second/Suit” H&M
Diva Agency “PlayStation 5 launch: TfL takeover” PlayStation 5
Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#wombpainstories” Bodyform/Libresse
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#painstories” Bodyform/Libresse
Walk-In Media The Gate “Nobody Is Normal” Childline
4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4
Out of Home
Havas “Black Plaque Project” Nubian Jak Community Trust
Adam & Eve/DDB “Dynamite” Marmite
Uncommon Creative Studio “Build a Life” B&Q
Leo Burnett “Lights On” McDonald's
Ogilvy “The Joy of Later Life Sex” Relate
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight'” Ikea – Sleep
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (anti-ageing cream)” Ikea – Sleep
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (energy drink)” Ikea – Sleep
Mother London “IKEA 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (vitamin tablets)” IKEA – Sleep
Havas “Black Plaque Project “Nubian Jak Community Trust
Adam & Eve/DDB “Recolour the Rainbow “Skittles
Adam & Eve/DDB “#SeeingRed” Hey Girls
Uncommon Creative Studio “The better we talk, the better we feel” ITV
Ogilvy “The Joy of Later Life Sex” Relate
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight'” Ikea – Sleep
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (anti-ageing cream)” Ikea – Sleep
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (energy drink)” Ikea – Sleep
Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (vitamin supplements)” Ikea – Sleep
Radio
Karmarama “Fail. Learn. Win. “ Capita, for the British Army
MullenLowe London “Love stories on the radio” Cif
McCann London “Doggy Dogg Christmas” Just Eat
Mother London “Uber 'Your Uber awaits' (Keyboard)” Uber
Retailers
Uncommon Creative Studio “One/Second/Suit” H&M
Mother London “KFC 'The world's least appropriate slogan'” KFC
Leo Burnett “Lights on” McDonald's
Droga5 London “A voice is all you need” Amazon Alexa
Droga5 London “Ironing” Amazon Alexa
Leo Burnett “Inner child” McDonald's
Services
Uncommon Creative Studio “The Road to Completion” Habito
Droga5 London “Don't get sidetracked. Get Setapp” Setapp
Saatchi & Saatchi “Hope United” BT
Grey “Adopt a keg” Carlsberg
Droga5 London “Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp” Setapp
Lucky Generals “Alexa's body” Amazon
Social
Frank “Weetabix n Beanz” Weetabix
Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
McCann Manchester “#FreeCuthbert” Aldi
VCCP “Twirl Orange Presale” Cadbury
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#painstories” Bodyform/Libresse
McCann London “Beyond generations” Xbox
Sponsorship
Uncommon Creative Studio “Summer Exhibition” WeTransfer
Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation
Saatchi & Saatchi “Hope United” BT
Drummond Central “Greggs | PlayStation Launch Box” Greggs and PlayStation UK
Ogilvy “The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin” Sipsmith
Ogilvy “The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin” Sipsmith
TV & Cinema
Droga5 London “A voice is all you need” Amazon Alexa
Uncommon Creative Studio “Drama vs Reality” ITV
4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4
Uncommon Creative Studio “One/Second/Suit” H&M
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Tender and tough” Macmillan Cancer Support
Ogilvy “The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin” Sipsmith