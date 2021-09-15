Uncommon leads Campaign Big Awards shortlist for second year running

Uncommon Creative Studio has snared the most nominations at the 2021 Campaign Big Awards, for the second year running.

The independent agency – founded by Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme in 2017 – collected 21 nominations. Mother London followed with 15 nominations and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO completes the top three with 14 nominations.

Nadja Lossgott, executive creative director at AMV BBDO, and Rob Doubal, co-president and chief creative officer at McCann London, are chairing this year's awards.

Uncommon Creative Studio's 21 nominations beat its own feat of 14 nominations from last year. The shop went on to be named Campaign Big Agency of the Year.

This year Uncommon's nominated work includes “Drama vs. Reality” and “The better we talk, the better we feel” for ITV; “One/Second/Suit” for H&M; and “Build a Life” for B&Q.

Mother’s activity for Ikea resonated particularly well with the Campaign Big judges, with 10 out of the independent agency's 15 nominations being for its “Tomorrow starts tonight” campaign.

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO collected five nominations for work for Bodyform/Libresse. It was also recognised for brands including Macmillan Cancer Support, Bombay Sapphire and the Centre Office for Public Interest.

Engine's "Long live the Prince" campaign in partnership with Fifa for The Kiyan Prince Foundation picked up an impressive nine nominations.

Engine has a total of 10 nominations, McCann London has eight and Adam & Eve/DDB has seven. Droga5 London, Ogilvy and 4Creative each have six nominations.

This year the judging panel includes emerging talent alongside creative leaders for the first time. Judges include Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, and Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer at Leo Burnett.

The shortlist was derived from individual online scores and the next round of judging takes place – virtually – tomorrow. The in-person awards ceremony will take place at The Londoner, Leicester Square on Thursday 18 November.

The full list of nominations:

Automotive

Other London “Break The Routine” The Out

LADbible Group “Fantasy road trip: How LADbible created a cosmic road trip during lockdown to provide escapism when the country needed it most” Toyota

Grey “Ultimate safety test” Volvo

Uncommon Creative Studio “Change accelerated” Formula E

Best Idea for a Purpose

The & Partners London “The design for everyone campaign” Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB)

Engine “Long Live The Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

Havas “Black Plaque Project” Nubian Jak Community Trust

Wunderman Thompson UK “The Homeless Bank Account” HSBC UK

Walk-In Media and The Gate “Nobody Is normal” Childline

4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4

Best Idea from an Agency Initiative

Pablo “Open Soon” Vagina Museum

Quiet Storm “Create Not Hate/Check your prejudice” Create Not Hate x Quiet Storm

Havas “Black Plaque Project” Nubian Jak Community Trust

Uncommon Creative Studio “Scents of Belonging” Earl of East

Wunderman Thompson UK “Abusers Always work from home” The National Centre for Domestic Violence

Best Reactive Idea

Wonderhood Studios “Football moves people” Migration Museum

Uncommon Creative Studio “Stand with Diversity” ITV

Uncommon Creative Studio “If the world can see, the world can change” ITV

Uncommon Creative Studio “Hope is Power. Kamala Harris.” The Guardian

FCB Inferno “Raising Profiles” The Big Issue

McCann Manchester “#FreeCuthbert” Aldi

The Brooklyn Brothers “The new agenda – Lost for words” Financial Times

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Adam & Eve/DDB “FIFA21 x Midnight Ramadan League” FIFA

Uncommon Creative Studio “The better we talk, the better we feel” ITV

McCann London “Doggy Dogg Christmas” Just Eat

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “The Naked Threat” Refuge

Lucky Generals “Alexa's Body” Amazon

Uncommon Creative Studio “Drama vs Reality” ITV

Best Use of New Digital Tech

Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

VCCP “Cadbury worldwide hide” Cadbury

Iris “Not a school” Samsung

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Addresspollution.org” Central Office for Public Interest

M&C Saatchi “War Graves Week” Commonwealth War Graves Commission

Branded Content

Uncommon Creative Studio “The better we talk, the better we feel” ITV

Grey “Adopt a keg” Carlsberg

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Cats that rule the world” Sheba

McCann London “Beyond generations” Xbox

Charity

Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Addresspollution.org Central Office for Public Interest

Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Whatever It Takes” Macmillan Cancer Support

Engine “Cure the Care System” Alzheimer's Society

4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4

Consistent Creative Excellence

Uncommon Creative Studio “Britain Get Talking” ITV

McCann London “Xbox & McCann London: Redefining the gamer-gaming relationship for over half a decade” Xbox

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Bodyform/Libresse” Bodyform/Libresse

Mother London “KFC 'Finger Lickin' Good'” KFC

Droga5 London “Amazon” Amazon

4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4

Uncommon Creative Studio “ITV” ITV

Consumer Goods

VCCP “Cadbury worldwide hide” Cadbury

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO Creativity is Essential Bombay Saphire

VCCP Cadbury Dairy Milk 'Donate Your Words' (The Originals) Cadbury Dairy Milk

Adam & Eve/DDB “Dynamite” Marmite

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight' (Anti-Ageing Cream)” Ikea – Sleep

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow Starts Tonight' (Anti Ageing Cream)” Ikea

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#painstories” Bodyform/Libresse

Mother London “Ikea 'The hare'” Ikea – Sleep

Entertainment & Leisure

McCann London “Beyond Generations” Xbox

Adam & Eve/DDB “FIFA21 x Midnight Ramadan League” FIFA

Oliver Agency “Guardian 200 Years, a Work in Progress” The Guardian

Oliver Agency “Guardian 200 Years, a Work in Progress” The Guardian

Uncommon Creative Studio “Drama vs Reality” ITV

The Brooklyn Brothers “The new agenda – Lost for words” Financial Times

4Creative “Married at First Sight” Channel 4

Experiential

VCCP “Cadbury worldwide hide” Cadbury

Havas “Black Plaque Project” Nubian Jak Community Trust

Uncommon Creative Studio “The better we talk, the better we feel” ITV

Uncommon Creative Studio “One/Second/Suit” H&M

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Creativity is essential” Bombay Saphire

McCann London “Beyond generations” Xbox

Gaming

Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

VCCP “The O2 in Fortnite Creative” O2

Diva Agency “PlayStation 5 launch: TfL takeover” PlayStation 5

McCann London “Beyond generations” Xbox

Integrated

Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

Adam & Eve/DDB “#SeeingRed” Hey Girls

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#wombpainstories” Bodyform/Libresse

Ogilvy “The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin” Sipsmith

Mother London “KFC 'The world's least appropriate slogan'” KFC

Oliver Agency “Guardian 200 Years, a Work in Progress” The Guardian

Original Idea

Uncommon Creative Studio “One/Second/Suit” H&M

Diva Agency “PlayStation 5 launch: TfL takeover” PlayStation 5

Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#wombpainstories” Bodyform/Libresse

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#painstories” Bodyform/Libresse

Walk-In Media The Gate “Nobody Is Normal” Childline

4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4

Out of Home

Havas “Black Plaque Project” Nubian Jak Community Trust

Adam & Eve/DDB “Dynamite” Marmite

Uncommon Creative Studio “Build a Life” B&Q

Leo Burnett “Lights On” McDonald's

Ogilvy “The Joy of Later Life Sex” Relate

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight'” Ikea – Sleep

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (anti-ageing cream)” Ikea – Sleep

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (energy drink)” Ikea – Sleep

Mother London “IKEA 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (vitamin tablets)” IKEA – Sleep

Print

Havas “Black Plaque Project “Nubian Jak Community Trust

Adam & Eve/DDB “Recolour the Rainbow “Skittles

Adam & Eve/DDB “#SeeingRed” Hey Girls

Uncommon Creative Studio “The better we talk, the better we feel” ITV

Ogilvy “The Joy of Later Life Sex” Relate

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight'” Ikea – Sleep

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (anti-ageing cream)” Ikea – Sleep

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (energy drink)” Ikea – Sleep

Mother London “Ikea 'Tomorrow starts tonight' (vitamin supplements)” Ikea – Sleep

Radio

Karmarama “Fail. Learn. Win. “ Capita, for the British Army

MullenLowe London “Love stories on the radio” Cif

McCann London “Doggy Dogg Christmas” Just Eat

Mother London “Uber 'Your Uber awaits' (Keyboard)” Uber

Retailers

Uncommon Creative Studio “One/Second/Suit” H&M

Mother London “KFC 'The world's least appropriate slogan'” KFC

Leo Burnett “Lights on” McDonald's

Droga5 London “A voice is all you need” Amazon Alexa

Droga5 London “Ironing” Amazon Alexa

Leo Burnett “Inner child” McDonald's

Services

Uncommon Creative Studio “The Road to Completion” Habito

Droga5 London “Don't get sidetracked. Get Setapp” Setapp

Saatchi & Saatchi “Hope United” BT

Grey “Adopt a keg” Carlsberg

Droga5 London “Don't Get Sidetracked. Get Setapp” Setapp

Lucky Generals “Alexa's body” Amazon

Social

Frank “Weetabix n Beanz” Weetabix

Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

McCann Manchester “#FreeCuthbert” Aldi

VCCP “Twirl Orange Presale” Cadbury

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “#painstories” Bodyform/Libresse

McCann London “Beyond generations” Xbox

Sponsorship

Uncommon Creative Studio “Summer Exhibition” WeTransfer

Engine “Long live the Prince” The Kiyan Prince Foundation

Saatchi & Saatchi “Hope United” BT

Drummond Central “Greggs | PlayStation Launch Box” Greggs and PlayStation UK

Ogilvy “The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin” Sipsmith

Ogilvy “The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin” Sipsmith

TV & Cinema

Droga5 London “A voice is all you need” Amazon Alexa

Uncommon Creative Studio “Drama vs Reality” ITV

4Creative “Paralympics” Channel 4

Uncommon Creative Studio “One/Second/Suit” H&M

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO “Tender and tough” Macmillan Cancer Support

Ogilvy “The Official Tennis of Sipsmith Gin” Sipsmith