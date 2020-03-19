Uncommon nabs 4Creative team Jonas Roth and Rasmus Smith Bech

Uncommon Creative Studio has hired award-winning creative team Jonas Roth and Rasmus Smith Bech.

Roth and Smith Bech, who are originally from Copenhagen, join Uncommon after two years at 4Creative, Channel 4’s in-house agency.

While at 4Creative, they were behind work including "Complaints welcome", in which on-screen talent read out real complaints made by viewers, and the promotional campaign for series two of The End of the F***ing World, which featured fans’ most extravagant theories through animated films and a comic book.

Before that, the duo worked at Adam & Eve/DDB, where they made a campaign for EA Sports that introduced a new skill move for Fifa 18. Called "El Tornado", the skill was taught to football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who performed it for the game.

Roth and Smith Bech also had a stint at Grey London, where they worked with Uncommon founders Nils Leonard, Lucy Jameson and Natalie Graeme. During that time, they created the Cannes Lions Grand Prix-winning "LifePaint" for Volvo, as well as Tate’s "500 years of stories".

Leonard said: "Jonas and Rasmus see things differently. Their view is something truly individual. Getting to work with their talent (again) is something I’m really looking forward to."

The pair were named among Campaign’s list of future leaders of British commercial creativity in 2018.

Roth said: "We love the Uncommon energy and spirit. The long list of ambitious clients and brilliant work is simply impressive. Uncommon not only share our vision for the industry’s role in the world, they act on it. We can’t wait to make that dent even bigger."

Smith Bech added: "What Nils, Natalie and Lucy have all built what feels like the most interesting and exciting place to be right now. They’ve created a modern, quick and adaptable studio with in-house production, podcasting, product and brand development – as well as their very own shop. It’s a place of possibilities. Now let’s make them happen!"