Imogen Watson
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Uncommon produces first feature film

'This Much I Know to Be True' explores the deep and creative friendship between Nick Cave and his bandmate Warren Ellis.

Nick Cave (left) with Warren Ellis
Uncommon Creative Studio has produced its first feature film and is planning to follow it up with further music industry collaborations.

The film for Bad Seed, Nick Cave's company, features the musician and his bandmate Warren Ellis and is directed by Andrew Dominik. 

This Much I Know to Be True captures Cave and Ellis' deep friendship and creative relationship as they bring to life the songs from their last two studio albums.

Uncommon co-founder Nils Leonard said: “This is less about entertainment for us and far more about the power of music and artists to make a difference.

“The music industry may have forgotten its power, it’s been 30 years since a Rage Against the Machine gig stopped the NY stock exchange,” he said, adding: “This feature is just one moment in an arsenal of partnership and collaborations within the music industry. More to follow.”

This Much I Know to Be True was shot on location in London and Brighton and documents the first ever performances of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds' Ghosteen and Cave and Ellis' CarnageIt also features a special appearance from Cave's long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull. 

Dominik has directed films including The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, for which Cave and Ellis wrote the music.

The film is billed as a companion piece to Dominik's 2016 film One More Time with Feeling.

