Uncommon takes over from Engine as B&Q's ad agency

B&Q, the DIY products retailer, has appointed Uncommon Creative Studio as its creative agency after a competitive pitch.

Engine, formerly as WCRS, had been B&Q’s ad agency since taking over the business from Karmarama in 2014.

B&Q picked Uncommon after a review that was handled by the brand and included Engine and Pablo.

Campaign revealed last month that B&Q was reviewing its ad account and that Engine will continue to work with B&Q in other areas. Partners Andrews Aldridge – now part of the integrated Engine agency – won the retailer's CRM business in 2016.

Uncommon will be tasked with driving growth, strengthening the brand and helping customers to understand the benefits of B&Q products.

Chris Graham, marketing director at B&Q, said: "We were impressed with [Uncommon's] quality of thinking and outstanding creative, and look forward to putting it into practice for B&Q. Together, we’ll be building campaigns that help customers realise that they can do it when it comes to home improvement."