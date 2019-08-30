Uncommon wins brief to put UK City of Culture Coventry on the map

The Coventry City of Culture Trust has enlisted Uncommon Creative Studio to help boost the reputation of Coventry after it was named the UK’s City of Culture for 2021.

Uncommon won the business after a competitive pitch and will help the organisation set its strategic vision, develop branding and create a campaign promoting a year of cultural celebration. The work will launch in early 2020 and run across the UK and some global markets.

The Coventry City of Culture Trust was set up in 2015 to run Coventry’s bid to be the UK City of Culture in 2021. It won the title, which is awarded every four years, against cities including Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland and Swansea. Hull was the UK City of Culture in 2017.

Uncommon’s campaign will aim to attract global tourists and businesses, as well as celebrating local residents and building a new cultural agenda in the city. The agency said it would target people who would not normally engage with culture or Coventry.

Martin Sutherland, chief executive of the Coventry City of Culture Trust, said: "We are delighted to be working with Uncommon to develop the UK City of Culture 2021 campaign. After a very rigorous tender process, it was clear that Uncommon understood our strategic direction and could help us uncover new and innovative ways of telling Coventry’s story locally, nationally and internationally."

Natalie Graeme, co-founder of Uncommon, added: "2021 is an opportunity to put this city on the world map, as well as say something powerful that resonates for all cities across the UK. This partnership with Coventry really emphasises Uncommon’s commitment to UK creativity and culture – an important brief in today’s landscape for this impressive city."