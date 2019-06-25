Uncommon wins Grant's and Tullamore Dew

William Grant & Sons has appointed Uncommon Creative Studio as the global creative agency for the Tullamore Dew and Grant’s brands.

Uncommon was awarded Irish whiskey Tullamore Dew after a competitive pitch and picked up the brief for Scotch whisky Grant’s following that win.

Pablo was appointed Grant's integrated global agency in 2018, while New York shop Opperman Weiss previously worked on Tullamore Dew.

Uncommon will seek to position Tullamore Dew as a challenger brand. For Grant’s, which refreshed its brand last year, the agency will help launch the new Cask Editions range with a campaign this summer focused on key developing markets. The work will include out-of-home and digital activity, as well as a global brand campaign.

2018 was the first year that Irish whiskey sales exceeded 10 million cases since before the US Prohibition of the 1920s and sales are forecast to increase to 12 million annually by 2020. Last year was also a record year for Scotch whisky exports.

David Moore, head of marketing at Tullamore Dew, said: "Uncommon sprinted out of the blocks and impressed us with their strategic rigour and creative ambition for Tullamore Dew from the get-go.

"Their passion, energy and unconventional thinking set them apart. They will be a key partner in driving our growth during an exciting period for Irish whiskey and Tullamore Dew."

Sylwia Pszczola, global brand manager at Grant’s, said: "With a brand relaunch initiated last year, these are exciting times for Grant’s and we have big ambitions for the future. We were looking for a creative partner that would bring a fresh approach and energy to whisky advertising – Uncommon felt like the perfect fit to help us do just that."

Uncommon will work alongside global media agency Vizeum across both accounts.

Lucy Jameson, co-founder of Uncommon, added: "It’s a real pleasure to be taking on such pioneering and progressive whisk(e)y brands across such global markets. We’re excited to be working with William Grant & Sons – their independent spirit is very much aligned with our view at Uncommon.

"Tullamore Dew and Grant’s have genuine opportunity to apply an approach that makes a difference and we can’t wait to get stuck in."