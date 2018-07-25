Undercurrent connects to form Current Collective

O2: Undercurrent client

The Current Collective is made up of Undercurrent, House of Experience, content creation agency The Drop and boutique staffing agency Love the People. The group works with clients including O2, Samsung, Carphone Warehouse, TK Maxx and Alzheimer’s Society.

Damian Clarke, chief executive of Undercurrent, has become chief executive of The Current Collective. He will run the group with Nicole Buckley, chief operating officer at Undercurrent, who takes on the same role across the new agency. There will be no redundancies.

The agencies had already been working from the same office in Eastcastle Street in London's Soho, so will remain there. The group reported turnover of £8.65m for the year to 31 March 2018.

Clarke said: "There is no doubt in our minds of the need for our experiential solution to evolve and grow as investment across the sector increases – our ultimate goal is to connect brands with their audience through shared experiences.

"Each individual business continues to provide a specialist below-the-line standalone service to their roster of clients. When bought together as the collective they offer a stronger, fully integrated, brand experience solution for our customers."