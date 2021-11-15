‘Undervalued’ Ocean Outdoor considers its options after investor ups stake

The board of Ocean Outdoor, a significant player in UK outdoor advertising, has announced a strategic review of its options after a big investor upped its stake.

Ocean Outdoor said it has begun “a process to evaluate potential strategic and financial alternatives to maximise shareholder value”. Hypothetically, that could include a break-up or sale.

The strategic review comes after a major US shareholder, A-I Holding, which is linked to investment firm Atairos, upped its stake from 25% of voting rights to 38% on Friday (12 November).

Under UK takeover rules, any party that holds over 30% is required to make an offer for the whole company but Ocean is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands where such rules do not apply.

It is thought Ocean Outdoor is keen to ensure that all shareholders have input into its future, following the decision by A-I Holding to increase its stake above 30%.

“The Board and management team welcome input from all shareholders throughout the strategic and financial review process,” Ocean said.

A-I Holding is controlled by Michael J. Angelakis, who is linked with Sky owner Comcast.

He was Comcast chief financial officer until 2016 and, when he left, his old employer invested a reported $4bn in Atairos, the venture fund that he set up, under a ten-year exclusive agreement.

Atairos is believed to be a supportive shareholder of Ocean.

Ocean listed on the UK stock market in 2018, with shares formally beginning trading at the start of 2019, and it has a market capitalisation in the region of £352m.

Its value has risen by about 10% since its market debut, but the increase is lower than might be expected, given its acquisition of several businesses in Northern Europe over the following years.

“The Board and management believe that Ocean is undervalued and that there is meaningful upside potential from the current share price, which has continued to face technical trading challenges unrelated to Ocean's strong business fundamentals and intrinsic value,” Ocean said.

According to the board, Ocean has also managed to weather the pandemic and is “in a position of strength with net cash on its balance sheet… [and] well positioned to benefit from the significant recovery in OOH advertising that is under way”.

The announcement was accompanied by guidance for full-year 2021 revenues to be between £115m and £120m, which is at least 33% above 2020 revenues.

Ocean is led by chief executive Tim Bleakley, who has been in charge since 2010, and non-executive chairman Aryeh Bourkoff, who led the acquisition of Ocean in March 2018 from former private equity owner Searchlight for £200m. Bourkoff owns 3.39% of the company.

Ocean’s portfolio of sites covers more than 350 cities in the UK, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. In the UK they include the Piccadilly Lights and the Westfield shopping centres in London.

A-I Holding was first revealed as a significant shareholder in April, when it assembled a 21% stake. The next biggest shareholding is owned by Jupiter Asset Management with 7.4%.

Ocean Outdoor would not comment beyond its statement to investors. Atairos also declined to comment when approached by Campaign.