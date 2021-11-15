‘Undervalued’ Ocean Outdoor put up for sale

The board of Ocean Outdoor, a significant player in UK outdoor advertising, has today announced a strategic review that could result in the company’s break-up or sale.

The move comes quickly after a major shareholder, A-I Holding, upped its stake from 25% of voting rights to 38% on Friday. Although under UK takeover rules this would very likely require a takeover offer to be made, Ocean is actually incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

A-I Holding is controlled by Michael J. Angelakis, who is linked with Sky owner Comcast. He was Comcast chief financial officer until 2016 and when he left Comcast invested a reported $4bn in the venture fund that he set up, called Atairos, under a ten-year exclusive agreement.

Ocean has been listed on the UK stockmarket since January 2019 and has a market capitalisation in the region of £352m, which the company described as an undervaluation arising from “technical trading challenges [to the share price] unrelated to Ocean’s strong business fundamentals and intrinsic value”.

Its value has risen by about 10% since its market debut, but the increase is lower than might be expected, given its acquisition of several businesses in Northern Europe over the following years.

According to the board, Ocean has also managed to weather the pandemic and is “in a position of strength with net cash on its balance sheet… well positioned to benefit from the significant recovery in OOH advertising that is under way”.

The announcement was accompanied by guidance for full-year 2021 revenues to be between £115m and £120m, which is at least 33% above 2020 revenues.

Ocean is led by chief executive Tim Bleakley, who has been in charge since 2010, and non-executive chairman Aryeh Bourkoff, who led the acquisition of Ocean in March 2018 from former private equity owner Searchlight for £200m. Bourkoff owns 3.39% of the company.

Ocean’s portfolio of sites covers more than 350 cities in the UK, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. In the UK they include the Piccadilly Lights and the Westfield shopping centres in London.

A-I Holding was first revealed as a significant shareholder in April, when it assembled a 21% stake. The next biggest shareholding is owned by Jupiter Asset Management with 7.4%.