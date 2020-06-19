Unicef empowers Britain's migrants to celebrate World Refugee Day

Unicef has launched a campaign challenging the public perception of refugees in the UK, to mark World Refugee Day tomorrow (20 June).

Created by VaynerMedia London, "Children uprooted" follows the journey of Aboud Kaplo, a former refugee whose dream of becoming a concert violinist became a reality after he fled from his family home during the war in Syria.

The work also gives a nod to British filmmaker Susie Attwood, who encouraged Kaplo to pursue his talent after they met in Lebanon.

Launching tomorrow, the 90-second ad comes alongside two 30-second versions, as well as social-media activity. It was art directed by Lianne Rivett and directed by Judith Veenendaal through Stink Films.

This comes after Unicef unveiled its latest brand positioning, which aimed to depict children in need as "strong and powerful" in a bid to better connect with the British public.

"Our research shows that the most effective way to speak to audiences is through engaging, compelling narratives that both inform and empower them to take action," Codi Trigger, global campaign manager of integrated campaigns at Unicef, said.

"While we want to convey the devastation young people can face, we also need to show the astounding potential children have and how much they can give to society and their local communities when provided with the right support."

She continued: "We believe that showing the full reality of these children’s situations is critical to improving their lives – and indispensable to realising the rights of every child."

Research from the charity’s 2020 Humanitarian Action for Children report found that more than 30 million children have been displaced by conflict, with war in the Syrian Arab Republic leaving more than two and a half million children living as refugees outside of the country.

Becky McOwen-Banks, executive creative director of VaynerMedia, added: "The opportunity on this World Refugee Day is to change the narrative around refugees from one of negativity to positivity – instead of focusing on what refugees take, focus on what they contribute.

"If recent events have taught us anything, it is that we are stronger together than divided. People from all walks of life, experiences and backgrounds make up our communities and bring different strengths to them. We wanted to show that this holds true no matter where you are in the world and that we can act as one, empathetic community."