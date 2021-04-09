Unilever brand Graze debuts on TV with talking squirrel 'CEO'

Graze, the healthier snack brand, has launched its debut TV ad campaign after parent company Unilever decided to significantly increase the brand’s media spend.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, Graze has introduced a walking and talking squirrel brand mascot, which is portrayed as the company’s “chief eating officer” – an alternative sort of “CEO”.

The ad, which debuted last night, is part of a £5m media campaign, and features the squirrel CEO giving approval to Graze Cocoa Vanilla Protein Oat Bites, which are marketed as having 45% less sugar than “the average” cereal bar.

The 30-second spot, written by Jeppe Vidstrup and art directed by Simon Warne at A&E/DDB, was directed by Henry Littlechild through Darling Films. At times it apes the mockumentary style of The Office or People Just Do Nothing, where characters look to the camera in recognition that they are being filmed.

Mindshare, Unilever’s media agency in the UK, planned and bought the media schedule, which is intended to increase Graze's brand awareness by reaching 40 million shoppers and 80% of adults.

Pia Villa, chief brand officer at Graze, said: “With health front of mind and more people looking for healthier snacking alternatives, now is the right time for us to be ramping up the awareness of our graze retail range.”

Graze was acquired by Unilever in 2019.