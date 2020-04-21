Unilever enlists Hot Pickle to deliver Covid-19 care packages

Unilever has tasked experience agency Hot Pickle to help supply hospitals with care packages.

The agency established a Covid-19-compliant packing line to process more than 30,000 individual units and create 3,000 care packages. They were then delivered to the NHS Nightingale hospital in London, in branded bags with a thank-you note, within 48 hours.

The work was delivered by the agency's new division, Un-Pickle, which aims to provide practical solutions for brands facing logistical or production challenges by using the network of suppliers that had been used for experiential work.

Rupert Pick, co-founder of Hot Pickle, said: "Four weeks ago, the pandemic ripped our business away from under our feet. Like many companies, we've had to adapt to survive and Un-Pickle is our response – it’s about doing good, together, fast.

"Our clients are being asked to contribute and support the wider community effort, whether that’s sending care packages or getting products to isolated communities. We are here to help deliver the things that matter right now, pooling our resources and contacts for our clients in these testing times. This is about putting 10 years of problem-solving and creativity to good use."