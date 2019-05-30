Unilever features transgender couple in All Things Hair campaign

Unilever is featuring its first transgender models in a campaign for All Things Hair, its online hub providing tips and tutorials for styling hair.

Transgender couple Jake and Hannah Graf share the importance hair played while transitioning, as part of the "Real hair stories" content campaign. The activity, created and managed by Green Park Content, is part of Unilever's drive to increase the public’s awareness of the LGBT+ community through diverse casting for its content. It launches ahead of Pride month, taking place in June.

Jeanette Nkwate, chief content officer at All Things Hair UK, said: "We're really excited about the launch of our 'Real hair stories' series. We think it's a great opportunity to give people that aren't normally heard in the media a voice and a space to speak about their truth and journeys."

As part of the content, Hannah recalls how shopping for beauty products was "intimidating" and explains on how she feels she missed out on learning how to do her hair when growing up. Jake shares memories of his fascination with shaving and how, before transitioning, he would buy beauty products that were masculine.

All Things Hair has previously used what it terms "everyday" people in its content, including cancer survivors and junior doctors, alongside models.