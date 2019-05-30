Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Unilever features transgender couple in All Things Hair campaign

Models showcase Pride hair looks using VO5's biodegradable hair glitter.

Unilever is featuring its first transgender models in a campaign for All Things Hair, its online hub providing tips and tutorials for styling hair.

Transgender couple Jake and Hannah Graf share the importance hair played while transitioning, as part of the "Real hair stories" content campaign. The activity, created and managed by Green Park Content, is part of Unilever's drive to increase the public’s awareness of the LGBT+ community through diverse casting for its content. It launches ahead of Pride month, taking place in June. 

Jeanette Nkwate, chief content officer at All Things Hair UK, said: "We're really excited about the launch of our 'Real hair stories' series. We think it's a great opportunity to give people that aren't normally heard in the media a voice and a space to speak about their truth and journeys." 

As part of the content, Hannah recalls how shopping for beauty products was "intimidating" and explains on how she feels she missed out on learning how to do her hair when growing up. Jake shares memories of his fascination with shaving and how, before transitioning, he would buy beauty products that were masculine. 

All Things Hair has previously used what it terms "everyday" people in its content, including cancer survivors and junior doctors, alongside models.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
MEDIA
Heard radio's good news story?

Heard radio's good news story?

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019
Things that make me go OOH

Things that make me go OOH

Promoted

May 15, 2019