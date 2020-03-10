Ben Bold
Unilever, KFC and WPP top most-awarded media rankings

UK brands mostly absent from Warc's study.

KFC: appears in several rankings
Warc has published a series of rankings of the world’s most-awarded campaigns, brands and companies for media, with WPP, Unilever and KFC topping the charts.

Compiled using results of the industry’s highest-profile global and regional media awards ceremonies in 2019, Warc Rankings' Media 100 follows last week's Creaive 100, charting the most-awarded work for creativity.

WPP achieved the top spot in the world’s most-awarded holding companies for media, with Omnicom in second (but scoring just half the number of points), followed by Interpublic and Publicis Groupe.

Australia’s Foxtel topped the list of the most-awarded campaigns for media for its predictive artificial-intelligence commentator called Monty, with KFC’s "The first colonel to conquer esports" coming second and Unilever soap brand Lifebuoy’s "Adaptive data lighthouse" in third – a trio of campaigns by Mindshare in Sydney, Shanghai and Mumbai respectively. The only UK campaign to make the top 10 was fashion retailer Missguided's "Missguided styles Love Island" by MediaCom, which won a Campaign Media award and came eighth.

KFC appeared high up in several charts, predominantly for its gamer-reaching esports work from China. The fast-food giant was rated the world’s most-awarded brand for media, beating Foxtel and Lifebuoy, and it appeared second (as Yum! Brands) in the world’s most-awarded advertisers for media. However, first place in that category was achieved by the FMCG giant Unilever, thanks to three of its brands appearing in the top 50 – Lifebuoy, P/S and Knorr. Rival Proctor & Gamble was third, followed by PepsiCo.

Mindshare topped the list of the world’s most-awarded networks for media, beating MediaCom, IPG Mediabrands and PHD.

The UK ranked fourth as the most-awarded country for media, behind the US (in pole position for the third consecutive year), Australia and China.

But the UK failed to make an appearance in the top 10 ranking of the most-awarded agencies for media – a table that was led by Starcom in Chicago, followed by Mindshare’s Shanghai, Sydney and Mumbai offices.

David Tiltman, Warc’s vice-president of content, said: "Campaigns leading with artificial intelligence and creative data strategies dominate the top of this year’s Media 100, reflecting the challenges and priorities of media businesses. The top two campaigns, Foxtel’s ‘Monty predictive commentator’ and KFC’s ‘The first colonel to conquer esports’, both used AI to make sporting predictions and deliver real-time ads and offers to fans."

