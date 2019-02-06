Unilever makes Graze its fourth acquisition in three months

Graze, which was founded in the UK in 2008 as a "healthy" snack-box delivery service, has been bought by FMCG giant Unilever for a reported £150m from private-equity group Carlyle.

The snack brand is now sold in retailers such as Boots and Tesco in addition to its direct-to-consumer route.

Nitin Paranjpe, president of Unilever’s food and refreshment arm, said: "Graze is the leading healthy snacking brand in the UK – delivering consumers fabulously tasty snacking options, delivered in beautiful packaging. A truly multichannel brand, Graze offers personalisation, convenience and great nutrition, brilliantly meeting the needs of millennial consumers.

"Accelerating our presence in healthy foods and out of home, this is an excellent strategic fit for the Unilever food and refreshment business and a wonderful addition to our stable of purpose-driven brands. We look forward to working with the Graze team to grow the business, leveraging their tech and ecommerce expertise for our wider portfolio and offering more consumers the opportunity to snack in a healthier way."

Since December 2018, Unilever has bought Horlicks India, Netherlands-based meat substitute brand The Vegetarian Butcher and US-based cleaning products brand The Laundress.

Key rival Procter & Gamble has also been busy on the acquisitions front, swooping on US-based feminine-hygiene products company L yesterday.