Unilever names middle Europe boss Conny Braams as top marketer

Braams becomes chief marketing and digital officer on 1 January, filling vacancy left by departure of Keith Weed in May.

Braams: spent 20 years at FMCG giant
Unilever has appointed Conny Braams, currently executive vice-president, middle Europe (covering Benelux, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Nordics and Italy), as its next top marketer.

Braams will take up the new role of chief marketing and digital officer on 1 January after a 20-year career with the FMCG giant. She will become responsible for one of the world’s biggest advertising budgets, as well as continuing a process of transforming marketing and media operations at the business, including through the development of in-house agency U-Studio.

Unilever’s marketing leadership position has been vacant since May, when long-standing chief marketing and communications officer Keith Weed left after 35 years at the company. In September, Weed joined the board of WPP.

Commenting on her appointment, chief executive Alan Jope said: "Conny Braams is one of our most successful and talented leaders, as well as a highly effective driver of change. As our new chief digital and marketing officer, her experience will be critical to the transformation of Unilever into a future-fit, fully digitised organisation at the leading edge of consumer marketing."

At the same time, Unilever announced that its president for North America, Amanda Sourry, would leave the business after 30 years to "pursue new opportunities". Fabian Garcia, former president and chief executive of Revlon, has been appointed to succeed her.

Jope praised Sourry’s "strategic clarity, operational experience and passion for developing talent".

