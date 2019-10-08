Unilever-owned Pukka launches biggest campaign to date and pop-up cafe

Pukka, the herbal tea and supplements brand owned by Unilever, is launching its biggest campaign to date in an effort to grab consumer attention and show the value it puts on plants.

The campaign includes a 70-second film cinema, executions in outdoor and social media, and a pop-up cafe in London.

Pukka's café and retail space will open on 19 October in London's Seven Dials for four months, with the aid of production company Vivid. Pukka is finalising a programme that it hopes will include influencer-led events and workshops with its in-house herbal education team.

The film, "Feel your power", shows a radiant woman relaxing amid natural landscapes and drinking tea, intersposed with time-lapse footage of plants and superimposed Pukka designs.

A female voiceover accompanies footage, saying: "When was the last time you felt it? An awakening of your senses. A warm glow inside you. A beating in your chest. The power inside you. A natural flow that flavours your life. Your true nature. The plant power that flows to you. See it, hear it, taste it… feel it. Feel your power."

It was created in-house and directed by Katie Freestone through Aspect Pictures – which, like Pukka, is based in Bristol.

Gravity Road was appointed by Pukka in January to help grow the brand globally. It told Campaign that it contributed brand strategy and the creative concept for the campaign and that it continued to work with Pukka.

A spokeswoman for Pukka said: "Gravity Road were involved in the brand proposition and campaign strategy of 'Feel your power' but not part of the execution. We have our own creative and communications team in-house that we believed had all the skills needed to execute this campaign successfully and believe this has shone through with the final assets."

Pukka’s creative and marketing director, Neil Fox, said that the brand made a decision to shoot the ad close to Bristol because of a desire to minimise its carbon footprint.

He added: "We’re proud to have produced this incredible film with a local independent production agency; together, we have made sure the shoot supports our sustainability mission – from ethical and sustainably sourcing all of the props, costumes and shoot sustenance to providing everyone with reusable water bottles and travel mugs and filming in the south west, the home of Pukka’s HQ, to minimise travel and the shoot’s overall impact on the environment."

Pukka prides itself on limiting its environmental impact, is a certified B Corp and took part in the climate strike on 20 September. On 19 September, it declared that it had brought forward the date for meeting the goal of becoming carbon-neutral "from crop to cup" from 2030 to 2019.

Turnover has grown significantly in the wake of its September 2017 acquisition by Unilever, along with the ramping up of its distribution inside and outside the UK.

However, Pukka made operating losses in the financial periods either side of the acquisition. In the year to 31 August 2017, losses reached £3.3m, and in the 16 months to 31 December 2018 they totalled £5.4m.

Fox added: "We are genuinely excited about this campaign, bringing to life the artistry and symmetry which are at the heart of our brand image, as well as celebrating the power of plants and the synchronicity of humans and nature in a visually stunning and emotive way."

Mindshare is handling media planning and buying for the campaign.