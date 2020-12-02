Surekha Ragavan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Unilever to test four-day working week in NZ ahead of possible global rollout

Employees will slash their working hours by 20% on the same payroll.

Ben & Jerry's: a Unilever brand
Ben & Jerry's: a Unilever brand

Unilever is testing a four-day working week for its 81 New Zealand employees ahead of a possible global rollout. 

The trial will begin next week and run for 12 months, and employees' pay will not be affected.

Reuters reported that after 12 months the FMCG giant will assess the outcome of the move and look at how it could work for the rest of its 155,000 staff around the world.

Unilever New Zealand managing director Nick Bangs said the aim of the trial was to change the way work is done, not increase the working hours on four days.

"If we end up in a situation where the team is working four extended days then we miss the point of this," he said. "We don't want our team to have really long days, but to bring material change in the way they work.

"It's very much an experiment. We have made no commitments beyond 12 months and beyond New Zealand. But we think there will be some good learning we can gather in this time."

Covid-19 was attributed as a "catalytic role" in the reason behind the experiment, Bangs added. "The old ways of working are outdated. Essentially, this is about a holistic understanding of how work and life fit together, and improving mental and physical wellbeing."

The brand is working with Sydney's University of Technology Business School researchers to measure how performance fares.

Unilever is not the only brand experimenting with a four-day work week across global operations. Last year, Microsoft Japan staff worked four days for one month and reported a 40% boost in productivity. The software company said it also reduced the time spent in meetings by implementing a 30-minute limit and encouraging remote communication.

On top of that, Microsoft found that it helped preserve electricity and office resources: the number of pages printed decreased by 59% and electricity consumption was down by 23%, compared with the same period the year before.

Fast-food burger chain Shake Shack adopted a four-day work week at several of its Las Vegas operations last year, and the policy has now been rolled out across a third of its US outlets.

Shake Shack chief executive Randy Garutti said in an earnings call that the four-day work week has prevented employees from having to pay for childcare for a fifth day, and as a consequence, new talent feel more motivated to apply.

Unilever's portfolio of brands includes Ben & Jerry's, Marmite and Dove. 

A version of this article first appeared on Campaign Asia.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Why future-ready beats future-proof in audience measurement

Promoted

November 30, 2020
What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

What should brands and businesses expect in 2021?

Promoted

November 30, 2020
Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Weathering the perfect storm through lockdown

Promoted

November 24, 2020
Our learnings: DLG's Chilvers, Wavemaker's Hutchison and the7stars' Clarke

Our learnings: DLG's Chilvers, Wavemaker's Hutchison and the7stars' Clarke

Promoted

November 24, 2020