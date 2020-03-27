Gurjit Degun
Unilever and UK aid invest £100m in global awareness campaign to fight coronavirus

Initiative will be led by Unilever brands Domestos and Lifebuoy.

Domestos: leading initiative along with Lifebuoy
Unilever has partnered the UK government to jointly commit £100m to run a mass awareness campaign to urgently tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The initiative will be led by Unilever's bleach brand Domestos and soap range Lifebuoy, in partnership with the Department for International Development.

It aims to reach up to one billion people across the globe as it encourages people to wash their hands with soap regularly and disinfect surfaces.

The programme will also provide more than 20 million hygiene products to the developing world to urgently tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Work will run across TV, radio, print, social media and digital media across Bangladesh, Ghana and Kenya. Messaging will be tailored to the communities.

DFID and Unilever will each invest £50m to the scheme.

Unilever chief executive Alan Jope said: "Lifebuoy and Domestos have a proven track record of running hygiene awareness and education programmes successfully, and we hope that the work we will be able to drive jointly with UK aid will help save lives that could otherwise be impacted by coronavirus.

"As the world’s biggest soap company, we have a responsibility to help make soap and hygiene products more readily available, and to use our expertise to teach people to wash their hands effectively, whichever brand they choose to use."

