Unilever, Vodafone, AMV and A&E/DDB thrive in effectiveness rankings

Unilever, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, Adam & Eve/DDB and Vodafone are among the UK brands and agencies to be most-awarded for effectiveness, according to the Effective 100, the third instalment in a series of rankings from Warc.

Compiled using the lists of winners of the industry’s most prestigious global and regional effectiveness awards in 2019, the Effective 100 follows last week’s Media 100 and the previous week's Creative 100.

UK brands, advertisers and agencies made several more appearances in the effectiveness rankings than they did in the media tables.

Anglo-Dutch FMCG giant Unilever was named most-awarded advertiser for effectiveness – thanks in part to its award-winning work for soap brand Lifebuoy, which has produced highly commended, life-saving and effective campaigns in rural India. It is followed by soft-drinks behemoth Coca-Cola. The UK’s Vodafone also fared well, appearing in eighth.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s lauded "Project 84" campaign for Campaign Against Living Miserably – which saw 84 sculptures positioned on a skyscraper in London, each representing a man who takes his own life every week in the UK – came seventh in the world’s most-awarded campaigns for effectiveness.

The agency was the only UK shop to get into the top 10, with Saatchi & Saatchi New York, Hearts & Science New York and MKTG New York’s "It’s a Tide ad" for Tide scoring top marks. Laundry brand Tide became the most-loved brand of the Super Bowl and built loyalty among Americans via its hijacking of other brands' work with "It’s a Tide ad", increasing sales by more than $75m.

Elsewhere, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO came second in the most-awarded creative agencies league, beaten to the top spot by Dubai’s FP7 McCann. Adam & Eve/DDB made another appearance for the UK, achieving sixth.

McDonald’s won the most accolades for most-awarded brand for effectiveness, followed by Coca-Cola, Ikea, KFC and Vodafone.

However, the UK was absent from the top 10 most-awarded media agencies for effectiveness, which was led by Hearts & Science in New York, and UK businesses also failed to appear in the digital/specialist ranking, which was topped by MKTG New York.

McCann Worldgroup, BBDO, Ogilvy, DDB and Dentsu Aegis Network ranked from first to fifth respectively as the world's most-awarded networks for effectiveness, while WPP was rated most-awarded holding company.

Overall, the UK performed strongly, ranking third as the most-awarded country for effectiveness, behind the US in first and India in second place.

Amy Rodgers, Warc’s managing editor, research and rankings, said: "In this year's Effective 100, we see that there is no single route to effectiveness. While the top campaign, Procter & Gamble's 'It's a Tide ad', was a big TV idea during Super Bowl, CALM's 'Project 84', ranked seventh, was a real-world stunt to generate earned media; and Lifebuoy, ranked sixth, used data-driven services to save lives in rural India.

"Other approaches in the top 10 include behavioural-change ideas, new product development and corporate repositioning."