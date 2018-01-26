James Page
Unilever's Dollar Shave Club uses British sense of humour to target UK audience

Dollar Shave Club, the Unilever-owned men's grooming subscription service, is using British humour to target men in the UK.

The US brand launched in the UK this week with a pop-up that offers free shaves, live comedy and foosball.

Bart Kuppens, the brand’s European general manager, told Campaign that the launch will be followed by a TV ad featuring the founder of the brand Michael Dubin, much like its US ad.

Kuppens added that Dollar Shave Club aims to be "the most exclusive club in a very inclusive manner".

He also said that the brand is targeting men in the UK using comedy. Kuppens said: "We still showed up with an American brand – because we are an American brand and we will continue to be an American brand – but the context in which we come is a British context.

"So for example the blokes who are getting our box delivered have a bathroom minutes version which is very much in a British sense of humour."

