Simon Gwynn
Added 40 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Unilever's Keith Weed will be next Advertising Association president

The Advertising Association has announced that Keith Weed, chief marketing and communications officer at Unilever, will become its president on 1 September.

Keith Weed: takes over AA presidency in September
Keith Weed: takes over AA presidency in September

Weed will succeed Andy Duncan, chief executive of Travelopia. Duncan has been in the role since January 2014, when he took over from BT Group boss Gavin Patterson. At the time, Duncan was managing director of Camelot.

Weed has spent most of his career at Unilever, first joining in 1983, and holding roles including marketing director and UK chairman, before moving to his current position in 2010.

He was previously vice-president of the AA from 1999 to 2005, and president of The Marketing Society from 2003 to 2006. He was voted Global Marketer of the Year by the World Federation of Advertisers, in association with Campaign, in February.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the AA, said: "Keith will bring great insight and energy to our work over the coming years.

"It is a vital time as we work through the digitalisation of our industry, the shifting political sands and the changing expectations of our workforce and the wider society from advertising."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

July 23, 2018

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
How to measure what matters: WATCH

Promoted

July 23, 2018

How to measure what matters: WATCH