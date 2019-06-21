Kim Benjamin
Unilever's Simple teams up with Little Mix to tackle online bullying

Campaign launches on Stop Cyberbullying Day.

Unilever skincare brand Simple has partnered pop group Little Mix and anti-bullying charity Ditch the Label to launch a film highlighting the extent to which teens are bullied online. 

The 60-second spot, featuring the girl band's body-positive song Strip, shows Little Mix wiping away unkind words such as "troll", "poser" and "talentless" to reveal kind alternatives, with the line: "We believe it's time to be kind to skin and to people."

Launched today to coincide with Stop Cyberbullying Day, the video is hosted on YouTube and Twitter, and is supported by paid social media, alongside a custom chat bot that allows fans to access online bullying support tools and new content from Little Mix.

Simple and Ditch the Label have also collaborated on an online support hub offering advice to teens on online bullying. 

Chris Barron, vice-president for beauty and personal care at Unilever UK and Ireland, said: "Cyberbullying continues to be a growing issue and one that affects the young people that buy our products, which is why Simple has teamed up with Little Mix again as we believe it’s time to wipe away the hate and choose kindness.

"By partnering with Ditch the Label and Little Mix, we’re continuing to tackle the issue of cyberbullying amongst the people that buy our products and show that there is support out there."

The work was created by TMW Unlimited, directed by Laurence Warder and produced by Sony Music's 4th Floor Creative. It marks a second partnership between Simple and Little Mix; last year, the group featured in an ad, also created by TMW.

