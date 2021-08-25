Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes

Sure has unveiled a global TV ad and content hub, featuring eight people who challenge the stereotypes of a “mover”.

The ad, "Watch me move", was created by U-Studio – part of Oliver – and produced by MoFilm. It features swimmers, climbers, and rugby players. Among those in the ad is Sean Jackson, Manchester City and England amputee footballer.

The campaign is supported by the Sure Breaking Limits Programme, a long-term social mission using movement to equip youth with critical life skills. The initiative focuses on sport for social development and aims to empower young people who face barriers to being active, such as discrimination against their race, gender or perceived abiility.

It is also in line with Unilever's wider “Act 2 Unstereotype” mission, a commitment to diversifying the company's thinking throughout the marketing process.

Chris Barron, vice-president of beauty and personal care UK and Ireland at Unilever, said: “We know that people often feel hindered because of perceptions of what makes a ‘mover’, and by shining a light on the inspirational people in our 'Watch me move’ film we want to start to address some of the barriers that exist when we exercise.

“By working with our partner organisations to create our Sure Breaking Limits Programme, we want to give those people who don’t believe they meet society’s expectations the confidence to move – whoever they are and however they move.”