Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Sure: 'Watch me move' TV spot features eight athletes
Sure: 'Watch me move' TV spot features eight athletes

Sure has unveiled a global TV ad and content hub, featuring eight people who challenge the stereotypes of a “mover”.

The ad, "Watch me move", was created by U-Studio – part of Oliver – and produced by MoFilm. It features swimmers, climbers, and rugby players. Among those in the ad is Sean Jackson, Manchester City and England amputee footballer. 

The campaign is supported by the Sure Breaking Limits Programme, a long-term social mission using movement to equip youth with critical life skills. The initiative focuses on sport for social development and aims to empower young people who face barriers to being active, such as discrimination against their race, gender or perceived abiility. 

It is also in line with Unilever's wider “Act 2 Unstereotype” mission, a commitment to diversifying the company's thinking throughout the marketing process.

Chris Barron, vice-president of beauty and personal care UK and Ireland at Unilever, said: “We know that people often feel hindered because of perceptions of what makes a ‘mover’, and by shining a light on the inspirational people in our 'Watch me move’ film we want to start to address some of the barriers that exist when we exercise.

“By working with our partner organisations to create our Sure Breaking Limits Programme, we want to give those people who don’t believe they meet society’s expectations the confidence to move – whoever they are and however they move.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021