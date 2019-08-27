Fayola Douglas
Uniqlo to showcase LifeWear in exhibition

Event looks at everyday clothing from different perspectives.

Uniqlo: technology and craftsmanship explored
Uniqlo is hosting an exhibition to showcase its LifeWear range from different perspectives. The free event will look at "the technology and craftsmanship behind Uniqlo's clothing", the brand said.

LifeWear is simple, everyday clothing that is both practical and beautiful, according to Uniqlo. The retailer will be examining the clothing in the themed zones of art, science and craftsmanship with a series of installations.

Taking place at Somerset House during 17-22 September, visitors can view a variety of products and learn about the manufacturing process. The science space will include an interactive digital installation to highlight the function and technological properties of its Heatteach products, which are designed to regulate body temperature without the need for bulky clothing. There will also be an area dedicated to Uniqlo's sustainability efforts, such as its recycling programmes.

Visitors can shop a new range in collaboration with London-based online radio station NTS, which is hosting two special late-night events at Somerset House on 19 and 20 September.

