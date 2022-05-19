Unit9 Group plans to supercharge visitor attractions with tech expertise

The Unit9 Group is launching a division with plans to enhance the visitor attractions market.

Attractions by Unit9 will partner with museums, cultural institutions, retail, hospitality, global expos and theme parks to help maximise the experience opportunities that come with advancements in AR, VR, XR, Web3, metaverse experiences, immersive theatre, gamification, world-building, avatar creation and high-craft 3D.

The new division, headed by Daniel Burzlaff, will be active across the Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East, the UK and US.

Burzlaff previously worked as executive producer on the immersive side of the Roald Dahl Story Company and was a senior show producer for Universal Creative where he directed the design, development and production for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

He will be supported by new hire Gigi Bee as executive creative producer. Working alongside architect firms including Santiago Calatrava, Foster + Partners and Daniel Libeskind, Bee has directed and produced installations for expos including Dubai 2021 and Milan 2015.

The team will be further strengthened by the addition of Unit9 creative directors Kate Lynham and Sean Pruen, who will both bring their creative expertise to the new division.

Attractions by Unit9 launches as visitor attractions become an increasingly important part of the Unit9 Group's business model. Unit9 has built a strong reputation through delivering "The Met Unframed", The JFK Presidential Library and Museum "Moonshot" and Bentley Visitor Centre "Centenary".

Rosh Singh, managing director EMEA, Unit9, said: "Over the past five years, Unit9's business has experienced incredible growth within the attractions and location-based entertainment sector. As we sit at the precipice of the Metaverse/Web3 era, we are incredibly excited to be able to bring two-and-a-half decades of innovation, cutting-edge craft and creativity into this already electrifying market.

"Having Danny spearhead this effort for us is nothing short of an honour and we cannot wait to share some of the transformational work we are doing in this space."