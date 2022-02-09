Unit9 targets music industry with agency launch

Production studio Unit9 is targeting the music industry with the launch of an agency offering full-service creative and technology partnerships.

Dubbed Fndm (pronounced fandom), the new venture will deliver creative ideation, metaverse strategy, IP extension, gaming, interactive virtual and hybrid experiences and brand partnerships.

Designed to meet evolving content needs and powered by Unit9, the Fndm client list includes Island Records, Polydor, Universal Music, Virgin Music and Warners. It will work with artists including Digga D, D-Block Europe, The Stickmen Project and U2.

Luke Williams, manager of The Stickmen Project, said: "We're currently on an incredibly exciting journey with Fndm, embarking on a totally unique activation for The Stickmen Project that fuses social platforms with immersive interactive content in order to create the first superstar DJs of the metaverse era.

"Fndm's full-service approach and skilful blend of tech and creativity is just what the industry needs to launch artists and their work into our physical and virtual worlds with impact and cohesion."

Fndm will be based at Unit9's office in London and currently has two members of permanent staff. It will be led by creative director, Tom Bailey, who in 2012 co-founded content company Able and left in 2017. He went on to establish creative company and content label Format Atelier. Charlotte Favre joins Bailey from Paris production company Bandits.

Bailey will report to Unit9 managing director Rosh Singh with the pair forming the Fndm senior leadership team.

Although a standalone company within the Unit9 roster, Fndm will be tapping into Unit9's existing talent and working on a range of freelance collaborators. Beyond this launch phase, Fndm will be looking to bring on culturally minded, music-obsessed creative and technical talent to join the team.

Bailey said: "Fndm is being launched to fill a gap in the market whereby culturally plugged-in industries need one-stop-shop innovation on a near-daily basis in response to ever-evolving technology and platform opportunities, such as the metaverse.

"As the world settles into extended realities, the relentless ingenuity of artists will guide us into a rich future of discovery and experience. Fndm will be on hand to help these artists build adventures in ultra-compelling ways. It's Fndm's obligation as a creative and tech expert to guide and inspire this brave new culture."

Singh added: "By fusing Tom's incredible experience in the world of music with Unit9's 25-year legacy in creating some of the most innovative work for brands, Fndm creates a totally unique offering in the music and entertainment industry.

"Deep cultural and industry knowledge combined with world-class technologists and creatives, all underpinned by the Unit9 global production powerhouse, Fndm offers artists and labels the perfect solution to understanding, planning and activating across all platforms; past, present and future."