Unit9 tops Campaign Tech Awards shortlist

This year’s Campaign Tech Awards shortlist has been announced with Unit9, the digital production company, once again topping the shortlist with 10 nominations.
The Unit9 projects that have been nominated include, Best Use of AI for Lay’s “Messi messages” where artificial intelligence was used to create personalised messages from footballer Lionel Messi, Best Use of Data for Campari’s “Fellini forward” where Federico Fellini was reimagined using AI and Best Use of Experiential Tech for EE’s “5G AR Foosball” where the network was put to the test with a shared gaming experience at Wembley.
The London-based company appeared 12 times in last year’s shortlist when it also won the prestigious Tech Company of the Year Award for the second year in a row.
Mediacom, the UK's biggest media agency, follows Unit9 with eight nominations including Integrated Campaign of the Year for “Sky Glass” and Best Use of Tech in out-of-home for “Bags of joy”.
MullenLowe MENA FZ is the third most nominated company appearing in the shortlist seven times with its “Double moon” stunt picking up three nominations.
This year’s winners will be revealed at a ceremony in June, the venue is yet to be confirmed.
Agency of the Year and Tech Company of the Year are not open for entry. Instead, they are nominated and chosen by the Tech Awards’ panel of judges composed of industry leaders and specialists.
The shortlist in full
Best Audience Engagement
FCB Canada “Gift of Care”
FCB Canada “Reward the Day”
Stink Studios “Peloton - The Cooldown”
Best Response to Change Using Tech
Ad-Lib.io “Performance Takes Off” for TUI
GingerMay “Adform unites the identity ecosystem” with ID Fusion
GoodStuff “Developing a new consumer journey framework for a new world”
Best Use of AI
Digitas UK “Forecaster”
Mediacom “MediaCom Creative Analytics”
Quantcast “Virgin Money embraces the cookieless future with Quantcast’s AI-driven solution”
Unit9 “Messi Messages”
Unit9 “Fellini Forward”
Best Use of Creative Personalisation
GoodStuff “Yorkshire Tea Hard Water”
MullenLowe MENA FZ “Chocapologies”
UM “Real-Time Econometric and Creative Decisioning”
Best Use of Data
MediaCom “Sky Glass”
Merkle “Data Drives Member Acquisition for AARP”
MG OMD “Army Recruitment”
The Digital Voice “Dentsu Attention Economy Project” in collaboration with Lumen
Unit9 “Fellini Forward”
VIOOH “Burger King's data-driven strategy with programmatic OOH”
Best Use of Experiential Tech
MullenLowe MENA FZ “Double Moon”
MullenLowe MENA FZ “Christmas Wildfire”
Spark44 “Just Add Water. And Mud. And Ruts. And Rocks…”
Unit9 “Messi Messages”
Unit9 “EE: 5G AR Foosball”
VMLY&R “I Will Always Be Me”
Best Use of Experimental Tech
MullenLowe MENA FZ “Double Moon”
MullenLowe MENA FZ “100 Meters Blind”
R/GA Media Group “Vollebak Metastore”
Unit9 “Messi Messages”
Unit9 “Fellini Forward”
Unit9 “Southampton F.C. AR Kit”
Best Use of Insight
Digitas UK “PhoneSmart Licence”
R/GA Media Group “Google Auditorial”
R/GA Media Group “Preservation Play”
Spark44 “#Outspiration” for Land Rover
Wunderman Thompson “Unseen Stats”
Best Use of Paid Search
MediaCom “Revenue Uplift through Bidding to Value”
MG OMD “Winter Vaccines”
Best Use of Paid Social
FCB Canada “Reward The Day”
MediaCom “General Merchandise”
MG OMD “#censusdone”
Mustard Media “Christmas at Bute Park”
OMD UK “Channel 4 launches Married at First Sight UK”
Best Use of Tech in CRM
CACI “Making a connection, one slice at a time: how Domino’s took personalisation to the next level”
Spark44 “Just Add Water. And Mud. And Ruts. And Rocks…”
Spark44 “Land Rover Defender 'Life at 45 Degrees'”
UM “Purple Bricks”
Yahoo “My John Lewis’ ‘Unexpected Guest: The Experience'”
Best Use of Tech in out-of-home
Hawk Platform “Network Rail – Small Talk Saves Lives”
Matterkind “Omni-Heat Coat Launch | Addressable OOH”
MediaCom “Bags of Joy”
MullenLowe MENA FZ “Double Moon”
Start-up of the Year
To be announced at the ceremony
Best Campaign of the Year by a Start-up
To be announced at the ceremony
Integrated Campaign of the Year
Digitas UK “Press Play With Oreo - Mixtapes”
Gravity Global “Profit Hunter: A Force With Nature”
Hawk Platform “Jeep Compass - Hawk Platform & Starcom”
MediaCom “Sky Glass”
Merkle UK “LNER Steamrolling for success”
Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year
Ad-Lib.io “How Deliveroo Delivers Its Promise of Hyperlocal Marketing”
DOOH.com “Colman’s Local Legends”
Eleven Hundred Agency “Uberall + Cushman & Wakefield: Leveraging technology to build outstanding local presence”
MediaCom “West Midlands Trains”
UM “Purple Bricks”
Xaxis “A Dynamic Creative Solution to switch drinks”
Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media
Essence Digital “International Olympic Committee: Custom Medal Engine”
Matterkind “True Wireless | True Full Funnel Marketing”
OMG UK “OMG Marketplace - a simpler, transparent, more effective programmatic supply chain”
Xaxis “Making Sky’s Ultrafast Plus launch campaign ultra-Unmissable”
One to Watch
Melita Gorewal, Finecast
Tomasz Palucki, Matterkind
Andrew King, TripleLift
Tech as Part of a Campaign: Consumer Goods
Digitas UK “Press Play With Oreo - Mixtapes”
Unit9 “Messi Messages”
Tech as Part of a Campaign: Entertainment
To be announced at the ceremony
Tech as Part of a Campaign: Public Sector
To be announced at the ceremony
Tech as Part of a Campaign: Retail
MediaCom “#BeBold”
Noonah “Hasbro Family Editions: Brand Engagement through Product Personalisation”
Unit9 “Southampton F.C. AR Kit”
Tech Diversity Advocate of the Year
Stephanie Geno, Crenshaw Communications
Rafe Blandford, Digitas UK
Carolyn Stebbings, Rapp
Tech for Good
Digitas UK “PhoneSmart Licence”
Eleven Hundred Agency “Hootsuite & Witness Change amplify powerful refugee perspective on social media through 1000 Dreams campaign”
Haygarth “Give the gift of Connection / #ReBoxing Day”
MullenLowe MENA FZ “100 Meters Blind”
Octave Audio (News UK and Bauer Media) “Making Charity Donations Easier with Alexa”
R/GA Media Group “Google Auditorial”
TripleLift “Underrepresented Voices: Advancing Equality One Impression at a Time”
Wunderman Thompson “Unseen Stats”
Tech Pioneer of the Year
Mark Zagorski, Crenshaw Communications
Tom Sharma, Integral Ad Science
Josko Grljevic, Talon Outdoor
Jenny Tsai, Wearisma