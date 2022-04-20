Charlotte Rawlings
Unit9 tops Campaign Tech Awards shortlist

The digital production company is the most nominated, followed by Mediacom and MullenLowe MENA FZ.

Campaign Tech Awards: Unit9 has 10 nominations across four different projects
This year’s Campaign Tech Awards shortlist has been announced with Unit9, the digital production company, once again topping the shortlist with 10 nominations.

The Unit9 projects that have been nominated include, Best Use of AI for Lay’s “Messi messages” where artificial intelligence was used to create personalised messages from footballer Lionel Messi, Best Use of Data for Campari’s “Fellini forward” where Federico Fellini was reimagined using AI and Best Use of Experiential Tech for EE’s “5G AR Foosball” where the network was put to the test with a shared gaming experience at Wembley. 

The London-based company appeared 12 times in last year’s shortlist when it also won the prestigious Tech Company of the Year Award for the second year in a row. 

Mediacom, the UK's biggest media agency, follows Unit9 with eight nominations including Integrated Campaign of the Year for “Sky Glass” and Best Use of Tech in out-of-home for “Bags of joy”.

MullenLowe MENA FZ is the third most nominated company appearing in the shortlist seven times with its “Double moon” stunt picking up three nominations.

This year’s winners will be revealed at a ceremony in June, the venue is yet to be confirmed. 

Agency of the Year and Tech Company of the Year are not open for entry. Instead, they are nominated and chosen by the Tech Awards’ panel of judges composed of industry leaders and specialists. 

The shortlist in full

Best Audience Engagement

  • FCB Canada “Gift of Care”

  • FCB Canada “Reward the Day”

  • Stink Studios “Peloton - The Cooldown”

Best Response to Change Using Tech

  • Ad-Lib.io “Performance Takes Off” for TUI 

  • GingerMay “Adform unites the identity ecosystem” with ID Fusion

  • GoodStuff “Developing a new consumer journey framework for a new world” 

Best Use of AI

  • Digitas UK “Forecaster”

  • Mediacom “MediaCom Creative Analytics”

  • Quantcast “Virgin Money embraces the cookieless future with Quantcast’s AI-driven solution”

  • Unit9 “Messi Messages”

  • Unit9 “Fellini Forward”

    • Best Use of Creative Personalisation

    • GoodStuff “Yorkshire Tea Hard Water”

    • MullenLowe MENA FZ “Chocapologies”

    • UM “Real-Time Econometric and Creative Decisioning”

    Best Use of Data

    • MediaCom “Sky Glass”

    • Merkle “Data Drives Member Acquisition for AARP”

    • MG OMD “Army Recruitment”

    • The Digital Voice “Dentsu Attention Economy Project” in collaboration with Lumen

    • Unit9 “Fellini Forward”

    • VIOOH “Burger King's data-driven strategy with programmatic OOH”

    Best Use of Experiential Tech

    • MullenLowe MENA FZ “Double Moon”

    • MullenLowe MENA FZ “Christmas Wildfire”

    • Spark44 “Just Add Water. And Mud. And Ruts. And Rocks…”

    • Unit9 “Messi Messages”

    • Unit9 “EE: 5G AR Foosball”

    • VMLY&R “I Will Always Be Me”

    Best Use of Experimental Tech

    • MullenLowe MENA FZ “Double Moon”

    • MullenLowe MENA FZ “100 Meters Blind”

    • R/GA Media Group “Vollebak Metastore”

    • Unit9 “Messi Messages”

    • Unit9 “Fellini Forward”

    • Unit9 “Southampton F.C. AR Kit”

    Best Use of Insight

    • Digitas UK “PhoneSmart Licence”

    • R/GA Media Group “Google Auditorial”

    • R/GA Media Group “Preservation Play”

    • Spark44 “#Outspiration” for Land Rover 

    • Wunderman Thompson “Unseen Stats”

    Best Use of Paid Search

    • MediaCom “Revenue Uplift through Bidding to Value”

    • MG OMD “Winter Vaccines”

    Best Use of Paid Social

    • FCB Canada “Reward The Day”

    • MediaCom “General Merchandise”

    • MG OMD “#censusdone”

    • Mustard Media “Christmas at Bute Park”

    • OMD UK “Channel 4 launches Married at First Sight UK”

    Best Use of Tech in CRM

    • CACI “Making a connection, one slice at a time: how Domino’s took personalisation to the next level”

    • Spark44 “Just Add Water. And Mud. And Ruts. And Rocks…”

    • Spark44 “Land Rover Defender 'Life at 45 Degrees'”

    • UM “Purple Bricks”

    • Yahoo “My John Lewis’ ‘Unexpected Guest: The Experience'”

    Best Use of Tech in out-of-home

    • Hawk Platform “Network Rail – Small Talk Saves Lives”

    • Matterkind “Omni-Heat Coat Launch | Addressable OOH”

    • MediaCom “Bags of Joy”

    • MullenLowe MENA FZ “Double Moon” 

    Start-up of the Year

    To be announced at the ceremony

    Best Campaign of the Year by a Start-up 

    To be announced at the ceremony

    Integrated Campaign of the Year

    • Digitas UK “Press Play With Oreo - Mixtapes”

    • Gravity Global “Profit Hunter: A Force With Nature”

    • Hawk Platform “Jeep Compass - Hawk Platform & Starcom”

    • MediaCom “Sky Glass”

    • Merkle UK “LNER Steamrolling for success”

    Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

    • Ad-Lib.io “How Deliveroo Delivers Its Promise of Hyperlocal Marketing”

    • DOOH.com “Colman’s Local Legends”

    • Eleven Hundred Agency “Uberall + Cushman & Wakefield: Leveraging technology to build outstanding local presence”

    • MediaCom “West Midlands Trains”

    • UM “Purple Bricks”

    • Xaxis “A Dynamic Creative Solution to switch drinks”

    Most Effective Use of Programmatic Media

    • Essence Digital “International Olympic Committee: Custom Medal Engine”

    • Matterkind “True Wireless | True Full Funnel Marketing”

    • OMG UK “OMG Marketplace - a simpler, transparent, more effective programmatic supply chain”

    • Xaxis “Making Sky’s Ultrafast Plus launch campaign ultra-Unmissable”

    One to Watch

    • Melita Gorewal, Finecast

    • Tomasz Palucki, Matterkind

    • Andrew King, TripleLift

    Tech as Part of a Campaign: Consumer Goods

    • Digitas UK “Press Play With Oreo - Mixtapes”

    • Unit9 “Messi Messages”

    Tech as Part of a Campaign: Entertainment 

    To be announced at the ceremony

    Tech as Part of a Campaign: Public Sector 

    To be announced at the ceremony

    ​​Tech as Part of a Campaign: Retail

    • MediaCom “#BeBold”

    • Noonah “Hasbro Family Editions: Brand Engagement through Product Personalisation”

    • Unit9 “Southampton F.C. AR Kit”

    Tech Diversity Advocate of the Year

    • Stephanie Geno, Crenshaw Communications

    • Rafe Blandford, Digitas UK

    • Carolyn Stebbings, Rapp

    Tech for Good

    • Digitas UK “PhoneSmart Licence”

    • Eleven Hundred Agency “Hootsuite & Witness Change amplify powerful refugee perspective on social media through 1000 Dreams campaign”

    • Haygarth “Give the gift of Connection / #ReBoxing Day”

    • MullenLowe MENA FZ “100 Meters Blind”

    • Octave Audio (News UK and Bauer Media) “Making Charity Donations Easier with Alexa”

    • R/GA Media Group “Google Auditorial”

    • TripleLift “Underrepresented Voices: Advancing Equality One Impression at a Time”

    • Wunderman Thompson “Unseen Stats”

    Tech Pioneer of the Year

    • Mark Zagorski, Crenshaw Communications

    • Tom Sharma, Integral Ad Science

    • Josko Grljevic, Talon Outdoor

    • Jenny Tsai, Wearisma

