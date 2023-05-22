Uniting brand and performance: How to survive the cost-of-living crisis

Brand and performance must work hand-in-hand to engage consumers in a difficult economic climate, attendees at the Campaign Media360 conference were told by a panel of industry experts.

In an upbeat discussion, panellists were positive about riding the cost-of-living wave, citing their faith in consumer resilience as a reason to be optimistic.

“Like everybody else, we’ve learned that people are spending less,” said Olya Dyachuk, data driven media director at Heineken UK. “However, in our category, they still want quality products and to have an ‘experience’ when they go out.”

Geoff de Burca, chief strategy officer at EssenceMedia.com, agreed: “What strikes me is how resilient the UK is. I’ve been glued to theYouGov mood data since the start of Covid, and it’s fascinating that whenever a new crisis emerges, there’s a big dip in mood straight away, but people bounce back really quickly.”

Convince your CFO to invest in brands

Our experts agreed that, despite rising costs for businesses, which can impact marketing budgets, there is a need for greater investment in brands to secure their future success.

According toJennifer Mayer, head of media and partnerships Europe at Ford, it’s important to think about long-term investment as well as short-term sales. Ford is undergoing a huge brand transformation, moving towards a 100% electric fleet. “With a new electric vehicle launching every 10 days in Europe, it’s super-important to be out there telling our story,” she said. “It’s about balance – performance media is focused on our petrol vehicles and ensuring those are continuing to move, but we are sending an electric vehicle around the world for the very first time, and telling some really great stories. That’s how you win brand love in the future.”

De Burca emphasised the importance of talking to senior leadership about long-term branding: “We need to be more sophisticated at proving the value of advertising to our financial colleagues, and better at using different types of data to understand how to better reach different target groups.”