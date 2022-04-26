Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Universal McCann Manchester on alert as Aldi launches media review

Aldi: Christmas ad tells the story of Ebanana Scrooge
Aldi: Christmas ad tells the story of Ebanana Scrooge

Aldi has launched a review of its media account, currently run out of Universal McCann Manchester as part of the supermarket brand's extensive relationship with IPG.

The supermarket’s creative work is handled by IPG’s McCann UK and in 2019, McCann Worldgroup’s social media business Live UK was appointed to handle all of Aldi’s social media activity.

While not overtly confirming news of the review, an Aldi spokesperson said: “Aldi works with a number of partners and regularly reviews the services we receive from external organisations including our media buying services.”

Meanwhile, UM Manchester, part of IPG Mediabrands, has not responded to a request for comment.

Most recently, McCann UK created Aldi’s Christmas ad, which saw mascot Kevin the Carrot remind Ebanana Scrooge of the joy of Christmas and generosity and was named the most effective Christmas ad of 2021.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Get more from your agency, with smarter brand management

Get more from your agency, with smarter brand management

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Agency 2030: the future starts today

Agency 2030: the future starts today

Promoted

April 22, 2022
Net zero isn’t enough

Net zero isn’t enough

Promoted

April 21, 2022
How to win a Lion: insider insight

How to win a Lion: insider insight

Promoted

April 21, 2022