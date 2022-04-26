Universal McCann Manchester on alert as Aldi launches media review

Aldi has launched a review of its media account, currently run out of Universal McCann Manchester as part of the supermarket brand's extensive relationship with IPG.

The supermarket’s creative work is handled by IPG’s McCann UK and in 2019, McCann Worldgroup’s social media business Live UK was appointed to handle all of Aldi’s social media activity.

While not overtly confirming news of the review, an Aldi spokesperson said: “Aldi works with a number of partners and regularly reviews the services we receive from external organisations including our media buying services.”

Meanwhile, UM Manchester, part of IPG Mediabrands, has not responded to a request for comment.

Most recently, McCann UK created Aldi’s Christmas ad, which saw mascot Kevin the Carrot remind Ebanana Scrooge of the joy of Christmas and generosity and was named the most effective Christmas ad of 2021.