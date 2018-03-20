Unlimited reorganises itself into seven disciplines to meet client preference for simplicity

The new logo is made of symbols that symbolise each discipline

The disciplines are health, customer engagement, brand, digital transformation, B2B and technology, CRM and acquisition and insight and analytics.

"[Procter & Gamble's] Marc Pritchard has called on agencies to employ fewer account managers and focus on creative output. This is just what our re-structuring – as now communicated through our new branding – is designed to do," Tim Bonnet, Unlimited Group president, said

The restructure is the first overhaul since Unlimited, formerly known as Creston, became a private company after selling to an investment company in 2016. It is supported by a rebrand and positioning: "Experts in the Impact of Art & Science".

Under the new branding, each discipline pillar has been assigned a colour and a matching symbol, formed from a ‘U’ to represent Unlimited.

Unlimited’s ‘power brands’ – Health Unlimited, TMW Unlimited, Fever Unlimited, Splendid Unlimited, Nelson Bostock Unlimited, Prophecy Unlimited and Walnut Unlimited – will be aligned with each discipline pillar with new branding, which is colour-coded accordingly. For example, TMW Unlimited’s branding is an icon showing conversation between two people, a nod to customer engagement and social.

Similar to the Publicis Groupe structure, TMW has named agency leaders as the heads of each discipline:

Health – Tim Bird, chief executive, Health Unlimited

Customer engagement – Chris Pearce, chief executive, TMW Unlimited

Brand – Bruce Mclachlan – managing director, Fever Unlimited

Digital transformation – Paul Bishop, managing partner, Splendid Unlimited

B2B and technology – Nick Clark, managing director, Nelson Bostock Unlimited

CRM and acquisition – Pete Brown, chief executive, Prophecy Unlimited

Insight and analytics – Jane Rudling, managing director, Walnut Unlimited

Beneath these "power brands" sit "specialist brands" – which include Rock Unlimited, Navigate Unlimited, 18Feet & Rising Unlimited and ICM Unlimited – with new branding also colour-coded to match their respective pillar.

The idea of this structure is that clients will be able to buy the pillars individually, together or across the entirety of the group’s skillsets via a single point of access at the Unlimited level.

To further underscore this change, the group’s scientists and creatives now share the same space in the group’s HQ in Soho.

"Going private enabled Unlimited Group to think longer-term and really work out what clients need. Our size means we can move quickly, and we now have a distinct agency offering capable of maximising the opportunities offered by today’s fast-moving marketplace," Bonnet added. "We are the only agency in town where our neuroscientists share the same canteen as our brand creatives, and it’s this mixing of disciplines, of people, that’s key to reaching the holy grail of integration."

To tie in with the restructure and rebrand, Unlimited has also launched some new talent initiatives to bolster its diversity.

These include an apprenticeship scheme which will see six apprentices from non-traditional backgrounds join the group in the coming year. Alongside this, new employee training schemes have been introduced to help bring different disciplines together.