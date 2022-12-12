Unlocking the power of human behaviour data

Marketers are being swamped with data. Whether it’s sales data, traffic numbers, or spending reports, modern marketers are expected to be on top of vast amounts of data from an ever-increasing number of sources.

But despite this avalanche of information, they are still frequently hamstrung by a lack of cohesive data about the lifeblood of any business – their customers.

Campaign commercial editor Suzanne Bidlake is joined by Sam Taylor, head of customer value at Direct Line, Harriet Durnford-Smith, chief marketing officer at Adverity and Inken Kuhlmann-Rhinow, EMEA senior director marketing at Hubspot as they discuss how brands can capitalise on the vast opportunities offered by customer data.

They debate how to make a business case for capturing this crucial information, and, among other things:

The importance of buy-in from technology and data teams

The emergence of data-savvy marketers and their changing skill sets

The value of amalgamating data from across a business, rather than relying only on marketing data

How data can be used to pinpoint customer friction points

And with a new year around the corner, our experts are granted one customer data wish for 2023.

