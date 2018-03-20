Unruly places outdoor ads around tech giants' offices to lure developers

The ads are placed in main stations across London, including Kings Cross and Liverpool Street, and near some of the big tech companies’ offices around the capital.

The campaign posters pose a series of questions for any developers walking past, querying whether working for such large companies means their CTOs even know who they are.

Questions include: "Does Your CTO Even Know Your Name?", "Does Your CTO Even Know What You Do Best?", and "Does Your CTO Know What Drives You?".

Some of the questions are directed at specific names – both female and male.

"With this campaign, we wanted to speak to both female and male developers who want to work somewhere where their voice can be heard and they can make a real impact," Unruly interim chief marketing officer, Diane Perlman, said. "It’s a well-known fact that gender diversity and inclusion across the tech industry isn’t what is should be. Only 14% of computer science graduates and 17% of professional software developers in the UK are women."