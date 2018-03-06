Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

US agricultural body Land O'Lakes uses giant lettuce head to explore origins of food

Land O'Lakes, the US agricultural industry co-operative, National Geographic and Microsoft are using a giant lettuce head and a car covered in soil to explore the origins of food.

US agricultural body Land O'Lakes uses giant lettuce head to explore origins of food

"The food effect" activation at South by South West in Austin, Texas, this week will take over a 6,000 square feet space filled with 3D installations and multimedia exhibitions.

The space will include a head of a lettuce with a diameter of more than four feet that houses a virtual reality experience on innovative farming. There will be a life-sized car that is covered in soil to illustrate how people can reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

There will also be an eight feet tall colourful DNA helix structure that will have a video game for people to get involved with "hands-on demonstrations of bio-fortification hacking".

Land O’Lakes is using the experience to "spark an open, honest conversation about the startling truths of our food production system, where food comes from today, and in the future".

The experience will be open between 9 and 12 March.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now