US agricultural body Land O'Lakes uses giant lettuce head to explore origins of food

"The food effect" activation at South by South West in Austin, Texas, this week will take over a 6,000 square feet space filled with 3D installations and multimedia exhibitions.

The space will include a head of a lettuce with a diameter of more than four feet that houses a virtual reality experience on innovative farming. There will be a life-sized car that is covered in soil to illustrate how people can reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

There will also be an eight feet tall colourful DNA helix structure that will have a video game for people to get involved with "hands-on demonstrations of bio-fortification hacking".

Land O’Lakes is using the experience to "spark an open, honest conversation about the startling truths of our food production system, where food comes from today, and in the future".

The experience will be open between 9 and 12 March.