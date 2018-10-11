Alex Brownsell
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

US publisher Meredith commences UK redundancies

Meredith, the US publisher formerly known as Time Inc, is making a number of redundancies at its London office as part of plans to scale back its international operations.

US publisher Meredith commences UK redundancies

Meredith acquired Time Inc in a $2.8bn (£1.99bn) deal just under a year ago, and soon after announced plans to divest its UK arm – including brands such as NME and Marie Claire – to private equity fund Epiris.

Epiris subsequently rebranded Time Inc UK as TI Media, and confirmed Marcus Rich in the role of chief executive.

Meredith has continued commercial activities in London and beyond for its international brands such as Time, FortuneBetter Homes and Gardens and Shape. However, in light of its reduced portfolio, the publisher has opted to reduce the headcount at its Southwark offices.

It is understood that Rupert Turnbull, the publisher’s EMEA vice president, advertising sales, will be leaving the company as part of the changes.

Turnbull joined Time and Fortune in 2014 from his role as publisher at Condé Nast-owned Wired. He had held a number of prior positions at Condé Nast over a 10-year period, with brands including House & Garden, Condé Nast Traveller and GQ, having started his career as a media buyer with Leo Burnett.

A small Meredith international sales team will remain in place, to be led by EMEA commercial director Paul Kingston.

Neither Meredith nor Turnbull responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
How are healthcare comms revolutionising?

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

How are healthcare comms revolutionising?

MEDIA
Vodafone helps young people find jobs

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

Vodafone helps young people find jobs

AGENCY
Six trends shaping experiential

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

Six trends shaping experiential

MEDIA
The future is Z-shaped: the five ways to protect your talent pool

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

The future is Z-shaped: the five ways to protect your talent pool