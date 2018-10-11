US publisher Meredith commences UK redundancies

Meredith acquired Time Inc in a $2.8bn (£1.99bn) deal just under a year ago, and soon after announced plans to divest its UK arm – including brands such as NME and Marie Claire – to private equity fund Epiris.

Epiris subsequently rebranded Time Inc UK as TI Media, and confirmed Marcus Rich in the role of chief executive.

Meredith has continued commercial activities in London and beyond for its international brands such as Time, Fortune, Better Homes and Gardens and Shape. However, in light of its reduced portfolio, the publisher has opted to reduce the headcount at its Southwark offices.

It is understood that Rupert Turnbull, the publisher’s EMEA vice president, advertising sales, will be leaving the company as part of the changes.

Turnbull joined Time and Fortune in 2014 from his role as publisher at Condé Nast-owned Wired. He had held a number of prior positions at Condé Nast over a 10-year period, with brands including House & Garden, Condé Nast Traveller and GQ, having started his career as a media buyer with Leo Burnett.

A small Meredith international sales team will remain in place, to be led by EMEA commercial director Paul Kingston.

Neither Meredith nor Turnbull responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing.